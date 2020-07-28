BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, D.R. Horton, Cummins, Eastman Kodak

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus relief deal, with investors also weighing a mixed batch of earnings reports from blue-chip companies. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.29% at 26,507.89. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.21% at 3,232.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.52% at 10,481.213. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Sherwin-Williams Co SHW.N, up 5.3% ** Cummins Inc CMI.N, up 4.7% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N, down 6.2% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N, down 5.1% ** Ecolab Inc ECL.N, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N, up 277.1% ** Vocera Communications Inc VCRA.K, up 30.2% ** OneMain Holdings Inc OMF.N, up 13.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.K.N, down 19% ** Ibio Inc IBIO.N, down 10% ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, up 83.2% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O, up 43.4% ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O, up 30% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD.O, down 26.6% ** Wilhelmina International Inc WHLM.O, down 21.9% ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O, down 20.4% ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-China's Ctrip climbs on report of take-private deal talks ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: up 21.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as revenue beats estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 results, raised 2020 forecast ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.N: down 22.0%

BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Climbs after Q2 profit beats estimates ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 25.8%

BUZZ-Plunges on potential bankruptcy plans ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: up 43.4%

BUZZ-Surges as lung cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage trial ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook ** Corning Inc GLW.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Gains after revenue beats estimates, loss narrows ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-3M falls as coronavirus crisis crimps sales ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Lowers 2020 revenue forecast; shares down ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Falls on profit miss as coronavirus bites USN ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue outlook, results beat ** LabCorp LH.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Q2 profit beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades to "underperform" on high valuation ** Eastman Kodak co KODK.N: up 276.7%

BUZZ-Surges on $765 mln U.S. loan for drug ingredients ** S&P Global SPGI.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Climbs on Q2 beat, raises FY profit outlook ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 orders, revenue beat estimates The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.15%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.01%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.06%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.03%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.62%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.44%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.40%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

SPX IXIC SHW CMI DHI OMC MLM ECL KODK VCRA OMF CRMD IBIO HOG FRAN SPPI SNGX NMRD WHLM MNOV TCOM MEDP PFE PII TLRD AMKR GLW MMM CNC MCD LH TSLA SPGI RTX

