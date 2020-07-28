BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, D.R. Horton, Cummins, Eastman Kodak

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus relief deal, with investors also weighing a mixed batch of earnings reports from blue-chip companies. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.29% at 26,507.89. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.21% at 3,232.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.52% at 10,481.213. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Sherwin-Williams Co SHW.N, up 5.3% ** Cummins Inc CMI.N, up 4.7% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N, down 6.2% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N, down 5.1% ** Ecolab Inc ECL.N, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N, up 277.1% ** Vocera Communications Inc VCRA.K, up 30.2% ** OneMain Holdings Inc OMF.N, up 13.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.K.N, down 19% ** Ibio Inc IBIO.N, down 10% ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, up 83.2% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O, up 43.4% ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O, up 30% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD.O, down 26.6% ** Wilhelmina International Inc WHLM.O, down 21.9% ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O, down 20.4% ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-China's Ctrip climbs on report of take-private deal talks ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: up 21.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as revenue beats estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 results, raised 2020 forecast ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.N: down 22.0%

BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Climbs after Q2 profit beats estimates ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 25.8%

BUZZ-Plunges on potential bankruptcy plans ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: up 43.4%

BUZZ-Surges as lung cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage trial ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook ** Corning Inc GLW.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Gains after revenue beats estimates, loss narrows ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-3M falls as coronavirus crisis crimps sales ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Lowers 2020 revenue forecast; shares down ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Falls on profit miss as coronavirus bites USN ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue outlook, results beat ** LabCorp LH.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Q2 profit beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades to "underperform" on high valuation ** Eastman Kodak co KODK.N: up 276.7%

BUZZ-Surges on $765 mln U.S. loan for drug ingredients ** S&P Global SPGI.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Climbs on Q2 beat, raises FY profit outlook ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 orders, revenue beat estimates The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.15%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.01%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.06%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.03%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.62%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.44%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.40%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

