BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, BioNTech, Disney

U.S. stock index futures pulled back on Wednesday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record levels, with investors awaiting a report on monthly private job creation that will provide fresh hints on the health of the economy. .N

At 7:07 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.34% at 29,702. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.17% at 3,654.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.12% at 12,436.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tredegar Corp TG.N, up 23.4% ** SandRidge Energy SD.N, up 13.0% ** fuboTV FUBO.N, up 11.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, down 11.9% ** Plantronics PLT.N, down 11.6% ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp SBE.N, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** US Well Services Equity Warrants USWSW.O, up 95.2% ** Seanergy maritime Holdings Corp SHIPW.O, up 69.0% ** NXT-ID NXTD.O, up 68.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O, down 51.6% ** Auris Medical Holding Ltd EARS.O, down 25.8% ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O, down 22.3% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 4.4% premarket

** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Cos get booster shot on UK COVID-19 vaccine approval

** Tredegar Corp TG.N: up 23.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on special dividend

** fuboTV FUBO.N: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-fuboTV to buy betting platform Balto Sports; shares up

** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 21.5% premarket BUZZ-Dives on stock offering launch

** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 5.2% premarket

** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Slack buy likely overshadows Salesforce's solid Q3

** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $507 mln discounted share offer

** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: down 51.6% premarket BUZZ-Dives after genetic disorder drug fails in late-stage study

** Micron Technology MU.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on strong chip demand

** Reata Pharma RETA.O: down 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $281 mln discounted offering

** Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA.O: up 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as sleep disorder drug gets FDA approval

** NetApp NTAP.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on upbeat Q2 results, outlook

** Virgin Galactic SPCE.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on test flight program update

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.2% premarket

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-COVID-19 vaccine developers rise after UK approves Pfizer vaccine

** Intellia Therapeutics NTLA.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Slips after announcing $175 mln discounted offering

** Medigus MDGS.O: down 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Down on pricing of ADS offering

** Asana Inc ASAN.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees gain from shifting digital trend, raises PT

** BlackBerry BB.N: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Amazon collaboration

** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Citigroup raises PT to Street high

** Vapotherm VAPO.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-BTIG says COVID-19 tailwinds can drive long-term rev growth

** Cardinal Health CAH.N: up 1.6% premarket

BUZZ-Brokerage Baird bullish on drug distributors for 2021

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

