BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Apple, Tesla, Moderna, Uber

The S&P 500 and the Dow reversed course to rise on Tuesday, led by drugmaker Johnson & Johnson following encouraging news on its COVID-19 vaccine, while the Nasdaq hit a record high. .N

At 12:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.35% at 30,175.49. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.22% at 3,700.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.13% at 12,536.548. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Equifax Inc <EFX.N>, up 9.2% ** Marathon Oil <MRO.N>, up 5.8% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Autozone Inc <AZO.N>, down 5.3% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, down 4.2% ** Pultegroup Inc <PHM.N>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 24.5% ** Contura Energy Inc <CTRA.N>, up 24% ** Cantel Medical Corp <CMD.N>, up 21.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Timkensteel Corp <TMST.N>, down 16.7% ** Penumbra Inc <PEN.N>, down 14.3% ** Silvergate Capital Corp <SI.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Curis Inc <CRIS.O>, up 337.5% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc <LXRX.O>, up 100.3% ** Mammoth Energy Services Inc <TUSK.O>, up 65.7% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Conns Inc <CONN.O>, down 19.4% ** Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd <METX.O>, down 19.2% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Up as FDA backs COVID-19 vaccine ahead of expert panel meeting ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of over-ear headphones AirPods Max ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Down as it looks to sell shares worth up to $5 bln ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises after Switzerland increases COVID-19 vaccine order ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on new CEO appointment ** Accolade Inc ACCD.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with 'buy' ** Hollysys Automation Technologies HOLI.O: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on acquisition proposal ** United Therapeutics Corp UTHR.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies says blood pressure drug has potential in new indication ** Ecolab ECL.N: up 0.8% ** Cintas CTAS.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Cleaning markets: Barclays says focus on hygiene will persist post-pandemic ** Tarena International TEDU.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after founder's buyout offer ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: down 10.3%

BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** G-III Apparel Group GIII.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue, profit beat ** Stitch Fix SFIX.O: up 45.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PTs on strong Q1 results, FY forecast ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Gains after announcing shareholder rights plan ** SiriusXM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on new 5-year deal with Howard Stern ** Curis Inc CRIS.O: up 337.5%

BUZZ-Triples in value on positive early-stage leukemia treatment trial data ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: up 100.3%

BUZZ-Rises after Citigroup says buy ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Nikola former chief Milton makes first post-lockup sales, shares up ** Conn's Inc CONN.O: down 19.4%

BUZZ-Drops on Q3 revenue miss ** Ibio Inc IBIO.N: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Ibio slumps on $35 mln equity offering ** Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT.O: down 16.1%

BUZZ-Drops on $150 mln share offering ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 7.2%

BUZZ-UBS cuts PT on likely lower FY21 profit, shares fall ** Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc FMTX.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from sickle cell disease drug study ** Uber Technologies UBER.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Slips on autonomous unit sale ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 11.6%

BUZZ-U.S. Steel to buy remaining stake in Big River Steel for $774 mln ** Athira Pharma Inc ATHA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on NIH grant for Alzheimer's drug candidate ** MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O: down 10.7%

BUZZ-MicroStrategy slides on planned $400 mln raise to buy more Bitcoin ** Equifax Inc EFX.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Hits record high after Q4 rev outlook lift ** Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO.O: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Falls after reporting data from sickle cell disease therapy ** H&R Block Inc HRB.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Drops on Q3 wider loss ** Harpoon Therapeutics Inc HARP.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises on progress in four cancer treatment trials ** John Wiley & Sons JWa.N: up 15.3%

BUZZ-John Wiley shares surge after strong results ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls on 'weakest gross margin in recent memory' ** Smartsheet SMAR.N: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on upbeat forecast, new CFO ** Sumo Logic SUMO.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after Q4 forecast ** Keros Therapeutics KROS.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PT on anemia drug's potential ** AT&T T.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on FBI contract, HBO Max subscriber outlook boost ** GrowGeneration Corp GRWG.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Sags after launching equity offering ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls on biggest gross margin decline since at least 2013

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.68%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.60%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.14%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.68%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.71%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.20%

