BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Apple, Tesla, Moderna

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Tuesday as surging COVID-19 cases and strict restrictions in California threatened to further weigh on an already stalling economic recovery, while losses in Tesla pulled the Nasdaq off its record high. .N

At 10:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.06% at 30,086.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.09% at 3,688.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.14% at 12,501.857. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Equifax Inc <EFX.N>, up 10.9% ** Marathon Oil <MRO.N>, up 5.3% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Autozone Inc <AZO.N>, down 4.9% ** Newell Brand Inc <NWL.O>, down 4.7% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Platinum Grp Met <PLG.N>, up 23.6% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, up 20.7% ** Smartsheet Inc <SMAR.N>, up 18.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Penumbra Inc <PEN.N>, down 11.9% ** Timkensteel Corp <TMST.N>, down 11.8% ** Nexgen Energy Ltd <NXE.N>, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Curis Inc <CRIS.O>, up 330.3% ** Lexicon Phar Ord <LXRX.O>, up 84.1% ** Neurometrix <NURO.O>, up 74.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Frncsca Hldg Crp <FRAN.O>, down 18.9% ** Conns Inc <CONN.O>, down 18.5% ** Gamida Cell Ltd <GMDA.O>, down 18% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Up as FDA backs COVID-19 vaccine ahead of expert panel meeting ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of over-ear headphones AirPods Max ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Down as it looks to sell shares worth up to $5 bln ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Switzerland increases COVID-19 vaccine order ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on new CEO appointment ** Accolade Inc ACCD.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with 'buy' ** Hollysys Automation Technologies HOLI.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on acquisition proposal ** United Therapeutics Corp UTHR.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Jefferies says blood pressure drug has potential in new indication ** Tarena International TEDU.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after founder's buyout offer ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** G-III Apparel Group GIII.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue, profit beat ** Stitch Fix SFIX.O: up 42.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PTs on strong Q1 results, FY forecast ** SiriusXM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on new 5-year deal with Howard Stern ** Curis Inc CRIS.O: up 330.3%

BUZZ-Triples in value on positive early-stage leukemia treatment trial data ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: up 84.1%

BUZZ-Rises after Citigroup says buy ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Founder Trevor Milton sells $55.6 mln worth shares in co ** Conn's Inc CONN.O: down 18.5%

BUZZ-Drops on Q3 revenue miss ** Ibio Inc IBIO.N: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Ibio slumps on $35 mln equity offering ** Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT.O: down 16.1%

BUZZ-Drops on $150 mln share offering ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ-UBS cuts PT on likely lower FY21 profit, shares fall ** Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc FMTX.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from sickle cell disease drug study ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-U.S. Steel to buy remaining stake in Big River Steel for $774 mln ** Athira Pharma Inc ATHA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on NIH grant for Alzheimer's drug candidate ** MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-MicroStrategy slides on planned $400 mln raise to buy more Bitcoin ** Equifax Inc EFX.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Hits record high after Q4 rev outlook lift ** Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO.O: down 15.0%

BUZZ-Falls after reporting data from sickle cell disease therapy ** H&R Block Inc HRB.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Drops on Q3 wider loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.43%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.04%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.92%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.37%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.36%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.63%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

