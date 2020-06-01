BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Adaptimmune, Nabriva, Beyond Meat

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Futures tracking the S&P 500 index were trading flat on Monday following a strong showing in May, as investors turned cautious after protests erupted across the country over race, and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing heated up. .N

At 08:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 25,345. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.21% at 3,035.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.40% at 9,522. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp <SPAQ.K>, up 30.1% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.K>, up 18.5% ** Orion Group Holdings Inc <ORN>, up 14.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Evolent Health Inc <EVH>, down 21.7% ** Carriage Services Inc <CSV>, down 9.1% ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL>, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cemtrex Equity Warrants <CETXW.O>, up 220.0% ** Schltz Spcl Wnt <SAMAW.O>, up 197.5% ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 142.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc <NBRV.O>, down 25.7% ** China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc <CJJD.O>, down 24.1% ** Atlas Technical Consultants <ATCXW.O>, down 23.6% ** Target corp TGT: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Shares fall as U.S. protests force store closures ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: down 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Announces equity offering after stock doubles ** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PT on strong Q1 expectations ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as breast cancer drug misses growth outlook in late-stage study ** MacroGenics Inc MGNX.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Guggenheim upgrades rating on pipeline prospects ** Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV.O: down 25.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on direct stock and warrants offering ** Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N: up 7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on U.S. govt contract to boost output of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 2.4% premarket

** Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N: flat/untraded premarket BUZZ-Rises as Yum China plans to roll out co's plant-based burger

