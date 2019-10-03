US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pepsi, Tesla, PDS Biotech, GoPro

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after data showed business activity slowed in September to its lowest level in three years, the latest economic indicator to point to a sharp downturn in the United States. .N

At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.22% at 25,760.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.04% at 2,857.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.02% at 7,705.813. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX.O, up 3.6% ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O, up 2.6% ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc LW.N, up 2.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N, down 6.8% ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N, down 5.5% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, down 4.3% Amng top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Line Corp LN.N, up 6.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Yirendai Ltd YUMA.N, down 10.6% ** Yiren Digitl Ltd YRD.N, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O, up 31.2% ** Secure Energy Services Inc SES.O, up 21.6% ** TuanChe Ltd TC.O, up 16.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd ENLV.O, down 32.4% ** Gopro Inc GPRO.O, down 23.6% ** AngioDynamics Inc ANGO.O, down 18.6% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 7.1% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 deliveries miss BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's Q3 record deliveries miss estimates, focus now on earnings ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: down 23.6% BUZZ-Slumps after slashing forecast for second half 2019 profit BUZZ-Eyes worst day in a year after slashing forecast, JPM cuts PT

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Falls after weak same-store sales, FY forecast; analysts wary ** Teligent Inc TLGT.O: down 16.0% BUZZ-Strategic review signals fall in sales - Raymond James ** City Office REIT Inc CIO.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Down on 6 mln share offering ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Beverage demand powers PepsiCo Q3 beat, shares rise ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-Upcoming drug trial data may not turn investor sentiment - Wedbush

** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Gains as company set to join S&P Smallcap 600 ** Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc JAZZ.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-SVB Leerink "more positive" on narcolepsy drug ** Tocagen Inc TOCA.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Plans to trim workforce after brain cancer trial failure

** Meet Group Inc MEET.O: up 12.0% BUZZ-Rises on robust revenue forecast ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 14.9% BUZZ-Expects additional loan after amended agreement; shares jump ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises as Nasdaq grants time to meet listing norms ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: down 6.8% BUZZ-Constellation Brands shares hit by Canopy-linked write down

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.95%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.30%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.20%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.57%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.76%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.43%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.18%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.23%

