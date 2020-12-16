BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Penumbra, NeuBase, Good Times Restaurants

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set to extend gains on Wednesday tracking further progress toward a bumper coronavirus stimulus package, while markets hoped for an affirmation of continued easy monetary policy from the Fed's last meeting for the year..N

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.13% at 30,242. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.18% at 3,701.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.17% at 12,613.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** BlackRock Science and Technology Trust <BSTZ.N>, up 25.9% ** SOS Limited <SOS.N>, up 13.6% ** Drive Shack Inc <DS.N>, up 11.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, down 37.9% ** Diamondrock Hospitality <DRH.N>, down 35.8% ** Equus Total Return <EQS.N>, down 8.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, up 69.1% ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, up 37.2% ** Sio Gene Therapies Inc <SIOX.O>, up 33.1% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Vtv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, down 33.3% ** Nanovibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, down 24.8% ** Castle Biosciences CSTL.O: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $232 mln discounted share offer ** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as China's Fosun Pharma to buy 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

** ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA.O: down 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on share offering ** Sio Gene SIOX.O: up 33.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive follow-up data from gene therapy study ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 28.3% premarket BUZZ-Pot producers jump on report of merger deal ** Cellectis CLLS.O: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Bounces after co pulls equity offering ** DAVIDsTEA Inc DTEA.O: up 23.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit ** China's iQIYI IQ.O: down 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $1.7 bln capital raise plans ** Gilead GILD.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's move to drop rheumatoid arthritis treatment 'smart' ** American Outdoor Brands AOUT.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as gun accessories demand powers sales beat ** NeuBase NBSE.O: up 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from muscular dystrophy treatment trial ** Good Times Restaurants GTIM.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Serves up quarterly profit

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.