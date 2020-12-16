BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Penumbra, Good Times Restaurants, SPAR Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday tracking further progress toward a bumper coronavirus stimulus package, while markets hoped for an affirmation of continued easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for the year. .N

At 6:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.30% at 30,295. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.29% at 3,705.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.23% at 12,620.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Drive Shack Inc <DS.N>, up 14.3 % ** R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company <RRD.N>, up 9.1 % ** Safe Bulkers Inc <SB.N>, up 6.9 % The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Concord Medical Services Holdings <CCM.N>, down 34.5 % ** Penumbra Inc <PEN.N>, down 10.5 % ** Apartment and Investment Management Co <AIV.N>, down 6.7 % The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, up 70.5 % ** Sio Gene Therapies Inc <SIOX.O>, up 45.1 % ** Good Times Restaurants Inc <GTIM.O>, up 30.3 % The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Vtv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, down 27.9 % ** Endra Life Sciences Inc <NDRA.O>, down 17.8 % ** SPAR Group Inc <SGRP.O>, down 17.2 % ** Castle Biosciences CSTL.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $232 mln discounted share offer ** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as China's Fosun Pharma to buy 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

** ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA.O: down 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Down on share offering ** Sio Gene SIOX.O: up 45.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive follow-up data from gene therapy study ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 21.5% premarket BUZZ-Pot producers jump on report of merger deal ** Cellectis CLLS.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Bounces after co pulls equity offering ** Aurora Mobile Ltd JG.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on WM Motor partnership

