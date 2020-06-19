BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Penn National Gaming, Ovid Therapeutics, Ampio Pharma

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: [STXBZ]

* The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh U.S. stocks jumped about 1% on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq hovering near a fresh record high on hopes of a bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, as investors shrugged off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states. [.N]

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.79% at 26,284.97. The S&P 500 was up 0.83% at 3,141.28 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.90% at 10,032.42. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Marathon Petroleum , up 6% ** Devon Energy Corp , up 4.6% ** Aptiv Plc , up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc , down 4% ** Amcor Plc , down 1.9% ** Keycorp , down 1.5% The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** Cohen & Compny , up 128.9% ** Tortose Acquisition Corp , up 54.2% ** Rayonier Inc , up 20.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers: ** Fang Holdings , down 10.4% ** San Juan Basin Royalty Trust , down 9% ** Alpha Pro Tech , down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** Broadway Financial Corp , up 180.6% ** Immuron Ltd , up 101.9% ** Urban One Inc , up 68% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** Nuzee Inc , down 27.1% ** Beyondspring Inc , down 18.5% ** Eurodry Ltd , down 16.1% ** Workhorse Group : up 15.4% BUZZ-Set to scale 3-yr high as BTIG says new truck to hit the road soon ** AMC Entertainment Holdings : up 3.7% BUZZ-Jumps on plans to reopen 450 U.S. theaters on July 15 ** BeyondSpring Inc : down 18.5% BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock offer, private placement ** Slack Technologies Inc : down 3.6% BUZZ-Falls after Goldman Sachs cuts to 'sell' on Microsoft Teams overhang ** Occidental Petroleum : up 4.1% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades on ample options to address leverage ** Alpine Immune Sciences : up 14.6% BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on Abbvie partnership ** EOG Resources : up 4.0% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on FCF and growth profile ** Immuron Ltd : up 49.0% BUZZ-Gains on plan to make diarrhea drug for evaluation by U.S. Department of Defense ** LightInTheBox : up 9.6% BUZZ-Shines as co swings to quarterly profit ** DraftKings : up 0.2% BUZZ-Edges higher after pricing upsized $1.6 bln stock offering ** Yatra Online : down 17.1% BUZZ-Plunges on $10 mln stock offer; co flags COVID-19 hit ** Ulta Beauty : up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises as Barclays upgrades on post-virus trends ** Marathon Petroleum : up 6.0% BUZZ-Rises after report says talks ongoing for Speedway sale ** Carmax Inc : down 4.0% BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat, sees recovery in sales ** Acasti Pharma : down 14.2% BUZZ-Drops on possible delay in seeking approval for heart therapy ** Ovid Therapeutics : up 10.4% BUZZ-Up after experimental drug gets FDA's rare pediatric disease status ** Penn National Gaming : up 4.6% BUZZ-Rises after reopening most properties ** Kroger Co : down 0.4% BUZZ-Street View: Kroger's Q2 is off to a strong start on digital strength ** Ampio Pharma : up 21.1% BUZZ-Rises on approval to test experimental drug in COVID-19

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services up 0.54% Consumer Discretionary up 0.90% Consumer Staples

up 0.78% Energy

up 1.74% Financial

up 0.36% Health

up 1.00% Industrial

up 0.74% Information Technology up 1.02% Materials

up 1.17% Real Estate

up 0.34% Utilities

