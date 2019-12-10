Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Peloton, Fitbit, Casey's, Tenneco

Published
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks gave up gains to trade nearly flat in a choppy session on Tuesday as investors focussed on trade-related headlines ahead of a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods. .N

At 13:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.02% at 27,903.93. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,135.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.07% at 8,627.801. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N, up 7% ** Expedia Group, Inc EXPE.O, up 3.9% ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mohawk Industries, Inc MHK.N, down 4% ** Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N, down 3.8% ** Cigna Corp CI.N, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc XTNT.N, up 20.5% ** EnLink Midstream LLC ENLC.N, up 14% ** Evolent Health Inc EVH.N, up 14% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Designer Brands Inc DBI.N, down 18% ** Weidai Ltd WEI.N, down 13% ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, up 379.6% ** Venus Concept Inc VERO.O, up 77.1% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc LMPX.O, up 28% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, down 38.7% ** Conn's Inc CONN.O, down 31.7% ** Construction Partners Inc ROAD.O, down 20.2% ** Regeneron REGN.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Sanofi's Regeneron stake sale comments 'benign' - Citi

** Peloton PTON.O: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Peloton's glory days of hardware sales in rear-view mirror ** Ascena Retail Group ASNA.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q1 profit ** Tenneco Inc TEN.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of Apollo's bid to buy its powertrain unit ** Fitbit FIT.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Report says Google deal faces DOJ probe, shares drop ** ArQule ARQL.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-ArQule shares hover around Merck's $20/share buyout offer ** Casey's General Stores CASY.O: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 revenue miss ** Qutoutiao Inc QTT.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Slumps after Wolfpack Research, Muddy Waters short co ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Falls on planned secondary offering ** Avid Bioservices Inc CDMO.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue beat ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 51.4%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA fast track status for social anxiety drug ** Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-While waiting for Tims, still a lot to like about Restaurant Brands ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Amneal Pharma to buy majority stake in a federal drug provider, shares fall ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Slides as early data on blood disorder therapy underwhelms ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Barrick Gold to sell Massawa project stake to Teranga Gold, shares rise ** Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Slips as JP Morgan cuts to 'underweight' ** Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of new hemp seeds product line ** Bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Bluebird bio: More data can differentiate between experimental therapies - Jefferies ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Virgin Galactic in flight as CEO buys shares ** LightInTheBox Holding Co LITB.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Brightens up on strong Q3 results ** Beyond Air Inc XAIR.O: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Down on discounted stock offering, private placement ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat profit, same-store sales ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Falls after Needham downgrades, says co could lose ~4 mln U.S. subscribers in 2020 ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Up as upbeat quarterly report prompts PT hikes ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O: up 379.6%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on strong results ** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Down on stock offering to fund property buy ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Chewy's third quarter 'not tasty enough to take a bite' - Jefferies ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O: down 38.7%

BUZZ-Plunges as weak traffic dents Q3 sales ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Gains on report of deal interest from McAfee ** Ability Inc ABIL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on SEC settlement of antifraud complaint ** Conn's Inc CONN.O: down 31.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 same-store sales disappoints ** Scynexis Inc SCYX.O: down 11.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on $35 mln stock-and-warrants offering ** Designer Brands Inc DBI.N: down 18.0%

BUZZ-Drops as tariffs hurt Q3 profit ** Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Dips on upsized stock offering, buyback ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-RBC says McDonald's is creating an "Experience of Future", rates "outperform" ** MongoDB Inc MDB.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Up after Needham raises PT on strong Q3 results ** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on approval to sell stake in Canadian unit ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 14.4%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA fast-track designation ** Construction Partners Inc ROAD.O: down 20.2%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after Ackman's Pershing Square reveals stake ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on profit beat and higher deliveries forecast ** ContraFect Corp CFRX.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-ContraFect rises after $10 mln stock offering, $3 mln private placement to Pfizer

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.27%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.27%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.24%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.09%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.16%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

flat

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.22%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.49%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.59%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.05%

