BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Peloton, Beyond Meat, Voyager Therapeutics

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of some Big Tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic. .N

At 11:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.56% at 29,322.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.42% at 3,535.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.35% at 11,555.711. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, up 8.1% ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O, up 6.8% ** Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM.N, up 6.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 10.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N, down 6.5% ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N, down 6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Boqii Holding Ltd BQ.N, up 20.7% ** Preferred Apartment Communities Inc APTS.N, up 18.6% ** Revlon Inc REV.N, up 17.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GasLog Partners LLP GLOP.N, down 31.1% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 22% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N, down 21.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Greenland Technologies Holdings Corp GTEC.O, up 271.3% ** TWC Tech Holdings II Equity Warrant TWCTW.O, up 100% ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc WISA.O, up 73.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc ARNA.O, down 27.3% ** Praxis Precision Medicines Inc PRAX.O, down 24.5% ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc KNDI.O, down 22.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected loss, weak H1 demand ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Rises on report of MAX approval happening as soon as Nov. 18

** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Up after FDA grants emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug

** Holly Energy Partners HEP.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises to outperform

** FreightCar America RAIL.O: down 12.1%

BUZZ-Drops on weak results, narrowed outlook ** Xperi Holding Corp XPER.O: up 23.5%

BUZZ-Enters patent agreement with Comcast

** Smart Sand Inc SND.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Gains as cost cuts drive surprise profit ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 14.0%

BUZZ-Slips after at-the-market share sale agreement ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Beyonce ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Up as FY 2021 sales forecast, results top estimates ** Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Rises on 'surprise' buyback program ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Slips as 3G Capital cuts stake ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Falls as EU charges co of competition distortion in online retail ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Slips on stock offering ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Guggenheim says bullish scenario is priced into stock, downgrades ** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-DB sees potential for sales growth next year, raises to 'buy' ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from early-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Target ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Dips after $1 bln convertible debt raise ** TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Falls on $30 mln equity raise ** Evergy Inc EVRG.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Gains as Elliott seeks restart of deal talks with NextEra ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Drops on planned $1.5 bln equity raise; peers sag

** Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc ARNA.O: down 27.3%

BUZZ-Plunges after lead drug fails eczema trial ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 0.8% ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 0.9% ** Wells Fargo AND Co WFC.N: down 1.0% ** Goldman Sachs Group GS.N: down 0.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks serve up mixed bag as vaccine cheer fades ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 20.2%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in over a year on quarterly sales shock ** Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR.O: down 22.1%

BUZZ-Falls on delayed resumption of Parkinson's disease trial

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.64%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.70%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.35%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.79%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.06%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.80%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.63%

