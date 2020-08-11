US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Peck Company, Immutep, Nio

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Futures tracking the S&P 500 index hit a record high on Tuesday as investors shrugged off simmering U.S.-China tensions to bet on a stimulus-led economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 06:44 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.99% at 27,952. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.69% at 3,376, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.52% at 11,129.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Casper Sleep Inc <CSPR.N>, up 14.8% ** Nautilus Inc <NLS.N>, up 12.3% ** Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Genesis Healthcare Inc <GEN.N>, down 19% ** NGL Energy Partners LP <NGL.N>, down 11.3% ** Livent Corp <LTHM.K>, down 10.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBR.O>, up 130.8% ** Koss Corp <KOSS.O>, up 35.4% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc <FENC.O>, down 41.8% ** Mesoblast limited <MESO.O>, down 27.6% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>, down 20.9% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 25.3% premarket BUZZ-Peck Company: Soars on all-stock deal to buy Sunworks ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on delay in COVID-19 vaccine's mid-to-late stage study ** Immutep Ltd IMMP.O: up 27.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for cancer therapy ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains after upbeat forecast, rev beat

