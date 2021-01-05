BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Peck Company, fuboTV Inc, Millendo Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were up after a weak start on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington. .N

At 10:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.09% at 30,252.15. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.25% at 3,710 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.52% at 12,764.729. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 8.2% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 6.8% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 6.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, down 2.9% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, down 2.8% ** Verisign Inc <VRSN.O>, down 2.3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** fubotv Inc Ord <FUBO.N>, up 17.9% ** China Green Agriculture Inc <CGA.N>, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, down 13.3% ** Studio City International Holdings Ltd <MSC.N>, down 13.1% ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, down 11.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 74.1% ** Check Cap Ltd <CHEK.O>, up 66.9% ** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, up 48.3% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, down 26.8% ** Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN.O, down 17% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Exane downgrades; sees diminishing growth opportunity

BUZZ-Bets against Tesla dealt a $40 bln loss to shorts in 2020- S3 ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing of public offering ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: up 49.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as co seeks FDA meet on regulatory pathway for migraine treatment ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on proposed Hong Kong listing ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages see Kokusai Electric bid hike reasonable ** China Telecom Corp Ltd CHA.N: up 8.4% ** China Mobile Ltd CHL.N: up 9.8% ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU.N: up 13.8%

BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese telecom firms jump; to stay NYSE-listed ** Broadway Financial Corp BYFC.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Soars on CFBanc Corp merger approval ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Needham sees positive outlook ahead; upgrades ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Piper Sandler sees growth sustainable beyond the pandemic, upgrades ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages see recovery in DRAM chips demand, pricing ** JD.Com Inc JD.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Stifel upgrades to 'Buy' on growth prospects ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from COVID-19 treatment study ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Drops on sale of ownership in solar projects ** Marker Therapeutics Inc MRKR.O: up 32.7%

BUZZ-Up as FDA lifts partial hold on leukemia treatment trial ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Rises on deal for kidney transplant rejection therapy ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on agreeing to buy wireless charging provider WAVE ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-CS downgrades, says co overly optimistic about at-home consumption ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Qualcomm appoints Cristiano Amon as CEO ** Atomera Inc ATOM.O: up 27.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal allowing manufacturing of patented technology ** Cyclo Therapeutics Inc CYTH.O: up 45.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from genetic disorder treatment trial ** Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Keybanc upgrades on long-term growth prospects ** Genesis HealthCare Inc GEN.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises on appointing chairman for top job ** International Game Technology PLC IGT.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Up on securing Nevada approval for cashless module ** Trinity Biotech PLC TRIB.O: up 15.0%

BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test gets EU nod ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: down 18.4%

BUZZ-Plunges on scrapping drug trial for hot flashes ** Radius Health Inc RDUS.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal for osteoporosis treatment ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 74.1%

BUZZ-Surges on all-stock deal to buy iSun Energy ** fuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 17.9%

BUZZ-Surges after Needham points to catalysts, co upgrades revenue view

