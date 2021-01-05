Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Peck Company, fuboTV Inc, Millendo Therapeutics

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were up after a weak start on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington. .N

At 10:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.09% at 30,252.15. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.25% at 3,710 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.52% at 12,764.729. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 8.2% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 6.8% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 6.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, down 2.9% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, down 2.8% ** Verisign Inc <VRSN.O>, down 2.3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** fubotv Inc Ord <FUBO.N>, up 17.9% ** China Green Agriculture Inc <CGA.N>, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, down 13.3% ** Studio City International Holdings Ltd <MSC.N>, down 13.1% ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, down 11.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 74.1% ** Check Cap Ltd <CHEK.O>, up 66.9% ** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, up 48.3% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, down 26.8% ** Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN.O, down 17% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Exane downgrades; sees diminishing growth opportunity

BUZZ-Bets against Tesla dealt a $40 bln loss to shorts in 2020- S3 ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing of public offering ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: up 49.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as co seeks FDA meet on regulatory pathway for migraine treatment ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on proposed Hong Kong listing ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages see Kokusai Electric bid hike reasonable ** China Telecom Corp Ltd CHA.N: up 8.4% ** China Mobile Ltd CHL.N: up 9.8% ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU.N: up 13.8%

BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese telecom firms jump; to stay NYSE-listed ** Broadway Financial Corp BYFC.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Soars on CFBanc Corp merger approval ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Needham sees positive outlook ahead; upgrades ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Piper Sandler sees growth sustainable beyond the pandemic, upgrades ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages see recovery in DRAM chips demand, pricing ** JD.Com Inc JD.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Stifel upgrades to 'Buy' on growth prospects ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from COVID-19 treatment study ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Drops on sale of ownership in solar projects ** Marker Therapeutics Inc MRKR.O: up 32.7%

BUZZ-Up as FDA lifts partial hold on leukemia treatment trial ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Rises on deal for kidney transplant rejection therapy ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on agreeing to buy wireless charging provider WAVE ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-CS downgrades, says co overly optimistic about at-home consumption ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Qualcomm appoints Cristiano Amon as CEO ** Atomera Inc ATOM.O: up 27.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal allowing manufacturing of patented technology ** Cyclo Therapeutics Inc CYTH.O: up 45.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from genetic disorder treatment trial ** Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Keybanc upgrades on long-term growth prospects ** Genesis HealthCare Inc GEN.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises on appointing chairman for top job ** International Game Technology PLC IGT.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Up on securing Nevada approval for cashless module ** Trinity Biotech PLC TRIB.O: up 15.0%

BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test gets EU nod ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: down 18.4%

BUZZ-Plunges on scrapping drug trial for hot flashes ** Radius Health Inc RDUS.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal for osteoporosis treatment ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 74.1%

BUZZ-Surges on all-stock deal to buy iSun Energy ** fuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 17.9%

BUZZ-Surges after Needham points to catalysts, co upgrades revenue view

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.35%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.59%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.92%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.11%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.42%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.64%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.24%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.04%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX ALB FANG APA FTNT INCY VRSN FUBO CGA WBAI MSC UUU PECK CHEK JAGX BNGO MRSN TSLA VRAY ZSAN BILI AMAT CHA CHL CHU BYFC MMSI DOCU MU JD CERC CSIQ MRKR TNXP IDEX CAG QCOM ATOM CYTH CDNS GEN IGT TRIB MLND RDUS CETX

Other Topics

BioTech US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular