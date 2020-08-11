BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PDS Biotech, Fennec Pharma, Tilray

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday, setting the benchmark index on track to open just about 0.5% below its peak, as investors bet on more federal measures to support the country's economy. .N

At 8:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.05% at 27,969. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.56% at 3,371.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.06% at 11,079. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Safeguard Scientifics, Inc <SFE.N>, up 20.6% ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp <WPF.N>, up 19.5% ** Safe Bulkers Inc <SB.N>, up 13.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Genesis Healthcare Inc <GEN.N>, down 25% ** Washington Prime Group Inc <WPG.N>, down 13.9% ** NGL Energy Partners LP <NGL.N>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Equity Warrants <OXBRW.O>, up 154.1% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBR.O>, up 113.7% ** AMCI Acquisition Equity Warrants <AMCIW.O>, up 49.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc <FENC.O>, down 27.4% ** Mesoblast limited <MESO.O>, down 25.7% ** Toughbuilt Industries Equity Warrants <TBLTW.O>, down 24.1% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 25.5% premarket BUZZ-Peck Company: Soars on all-stock deal to buy Sunworks ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on delay in COVID-19 vaccine's mid-to-late stage study ** Immutep Ltd IMMP.O: up 25.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for cancer therapy ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains after upbeat forecast, rev beat ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-To benefit from COVID-19 - Baird ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Slips after Q2 loss widens as pandemic slams oil prices ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: down 18.9% premarket BUZZ-Slides on stock offering ** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc FENC.O: down 27.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as FDA declines to approve co's lead drug ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Pot producer down as Q2 results miss ** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after smaller-than-expected Q2 loss ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains after rev beat, PT hikes ** Western Midstream Partners LP WES.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on quarterly results

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

