BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PayPal, GM, Lyft, airlines

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as an upbeat outlook from PayPal and a surprise rise in Chinese exports raised hopes of a faster economic recovery from what is expected to be a deep coronavirus-led recession. .N

At 11:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.34% at 23,981.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.41% at 2,888.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.31% at 8,970.703. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O, up 20.1% ** Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP.N, up 18.2% ** Lincoln National Corp LNC.N, up 17.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc LW.N, down 4% ** Nrg Energy Inc NRG.N, down 3.7% ** Hollyfrontr Corp HFC.N, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ion Geophysical Corp IO.N, up 88.6% ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N, up 37% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N, up 35.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N, down 29.4% ** Lannett Company LCI.N, down 20.6% ** ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc SERV.N, down 19% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O, up 100% ** Vuzix Corp VUZI.O, up 33.1% ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O, up 30.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sg Block Inc SGBX.O, down 26.2% ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O, down 15.4% ** Axogen Inc AXGN.O, down 15.4% ** Briggs & Stratton Corp BGG.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Plunges as Q3 sales miss Wall Street expectations ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Gears up for new record after surge in sales ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Near-term virus hit will not impede CVS growth in long run ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 10.9% BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 disruptions hit revenue ** T-Mobile Inc TMUS.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-Rises on subscriber beat; KeyBanc lifts PT ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 37.0% BUZZ-Surges on traffic spike, raises guidance ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 12.2% BUZZ-Hits record high on strong recovery forecast as online shopping surges BUZZ-Street View: PayPal structurally flexing its muscle ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 23.4% BUZZ-Street View: No coronavirus stop on Lyft's road to profitability ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 15.9% BUZZ-Livongo Health rises on Q1 revenue beat, raised 2020 outlook ** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q1 amid COVID-19 pandemic ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.0% BUZZ-Street View: GM motoring through coronavirus cracks ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Piper Sandler hikes PT on strong Q1 hopes, Mellanox addition ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 14.5% BUZZ-Up on potential Europe distribution of COVID-19 test ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Jumps as co expects mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine study to start soon ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: down 13.3% BUZZ-Falls on surprise loss, weak outlook ** ANGI Homeservices Inc ANGI.O: up 10.7% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected Q1 loss ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O: up 20.2% BUZZ-Brokerages raise PT on revenue beat, upbeat outlook ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp TNXP.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop three new COVID-19 vaccines ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 13.4% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 3.4% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 3.8% ** Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Spirit Airlines sputters as co seeks cash after Q1 miss ** Puma Biotechnology Inc PBYI.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Gains as breast-cancer drug gets marketing approval in China ** Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR.O: up 6.5% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 30.8% BUZZ-Surges after upsized stock deal ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Ping Identity slips as co withdraws 2020 outlook, expects downbeat Q2 rev ** ION Geophysical Corp IO.N: up 88.6% BUZZ-Surges on better-than-expected Q1 revenue ** Centerpoint Energy Inc CNP.N: up 12.5% BUZZ-Up on $1.4 bln equity investment plans; ex-Halliburton CEO joins board ** Bausch Health BHC.N: down 5.8% BUZZ-Slips as Q1 loss widens due to COVID-19 disruptions ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: down 9.2% BUZZ-Down on lower-than-expected Q1 revenue ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 7.8% BUZZ-Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic people ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 9.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit beat ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc ATOS.O: down 16.1% BUZZ-Wipes out COVID-19 fueled gains after FDA seeks more information ** Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL.N: up 7.6% BUZZ-Charles River Laboratories rises on Q1 beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.24%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.59%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.30%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.34%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.97%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.57%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.57%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.27%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy, Amal S in Bengaluru)

