BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Party City, Centene Corp, Hertz Global

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.66% at 25,544.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.34% at 3,042.23 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.13% at 9,599.619. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, up 14.5% ** United Airlines Holdings <UAL.O>, up 13.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 12.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 7.8% ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 5.4% ** Dominos Pizza Inc <DPZ.N>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 55.8 % ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, up 37.4 % ** Aerocentury Corp <ACY.N>, up 26.8 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Planet Green Holdings Corp <PLAG.K>, down 13.7% ** Pfenex Inc <PFNX.N>, down 10.2% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRNW.O>, up 187.1% ** China Natural Resources <CHNR.O>, up 183% ** Ever-Glory International Group <EVK.O>, up 175.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wins Fin Hold In <WINS.O>, down 30.6 % ** Wah Fu Education Group <WAFU.O>, down 30.1 % ** Bel Fuse Inc BELFA.O, down 22.9% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley says valuation not pricing in certain risks, cuts to "underweight" ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Gains as J.P. Morgan raises PT ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Jefferies reinstates with "buy" on resilient business model ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-CS says co positioned for strategic long-term gains ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up as RBC raises PT on FY20 profit estimates ** EMagin Corp EMAN.A: up 69.5%

BUZZ-Soars on $5.5 mln Department of Defense award ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Adobe remains well-positioned for long-term financial goals ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-ONEOK down as co pays heavy price to raise equity

** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as revenue doubles, driven by generation business ** Grubhub GRUB.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Benchmark cuts to 'hold' on limited medium-term upside ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Up as Susquehanna raises PT on radio frequency unit's prospects ** Centene corp CNC.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises after hiking full-year profit forecast ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as co resumes paying dividend ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.0% ** PMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks gain as risk sentiment improves ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: up 23.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on store openings, steps to navigate COVID-19 impact ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.0% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Goldman Sachs raises outlook for 2020 global auto sales ** Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.N: up 37.4%

BUZZ-Accelerates on plans to sell up to $1 bln in shares ** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Gains as BofA upgrades on attractive value, EPS upside

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.57%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.49%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.07%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.20%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.80%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.59%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.77%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.24%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

