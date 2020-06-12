Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Party City, Centene Corp, Hertz Global

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.66% at 25,544.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.34% at 3,042.23 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.13% at 9,599.619. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, up 14.5% ** United Airlines Holdings <UAL.O>, up 13.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 12.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 7.8% ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 5.4% ** Dominos Pizza Inc <DPZ.N>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 55.8 % ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, up 37.4 % ** Aerocentury Corp <ACY.N>, up 26.8 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Planet Green Holdings Corp <PLAG.K>, down 13.7% ** Pfenex Inc <PFNX.N>, down 10.2% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRNW.O>, up 187.1% ** China Natural Resources <CHNR.O>, up 183% ** Ever-Glory International Group <EVK.O>, up 175.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wins Fin Hold In <WINS.O>, down 30.6 % ** Wah Fu Education Group <WAFU.O>, down 30.1 % ** Bel Fuse Inc BELFA.O, down 22.9% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley says valuation not pricing in certain risks, cuts to "underweight" ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Gains as J.P. Morgan raises PT ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Jefferies reinstates with "buy" on resilient business model ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-CS says co positioned for strategic long-term gains ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up as RBC raises PT on FY20 profit estimates ** EMagin Corp EMAN.A: up 69.5%

BUZZ-Soars on $5.5 mln Department of Defense award ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Adobe remains well-positioned for long-term financial goals ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-ONEOK down as co pays heavy price to raise equity

** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as revenue doubles, driven by generation business ** Grubhub GRUB.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Benchmark cuts to 'hold' on limited medium-term upside ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Up as Susquehanna raises PT on radio frequency unit's prospects ** Centene corp CNC.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises after hiking full-year profit forecast ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as co resumes paying dividend ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.0% ** PMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks gain as risk sentiment improves ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: up 23.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on store openings, steps to navigate COVID-19 impact ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.0% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Goldman Sachs raises outlook for 2020 global auto sales ** Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.N: up 37.4%

BUZZ-Accelerates on plans to sell up to $1 bln in shares ** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Gains as BofA upgrades on attractive value, EPS upside

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.57%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.49%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.07%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.20%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.80%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.59%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.77%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.24%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC AAL UAL NCLH PVH OKE DPZ XRF HTZ ACY PLAG PFNX IMRNW CHNR EVK WINS WAFU BELFA TSLA SNAP COP LUV ORCL EMAN ADBE FCEL GRUB QCOM CNC DKS GS JPM PRTY GM F SRE HRI IPAR TTWO STZ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular