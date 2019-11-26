BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Palo Alto Networks, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Akerna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's three main indexes held steady near all-time highs on Tuesday, as positive comments on trade by President Donald Trump, along with gains for Disney and Best Buy, encouraged investors to shrug off weak economic data. .N

At 13:48 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.06% at 28,082.63. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.11% at 3,137.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.22% at 8,651.717. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, up 12.2% ** Hormel Foods Corp <HRL.N>, up 3.5% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.OQ>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dollar Tree Inc <DLTR.OQ>, down 17.2% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 8.8% ** Iron Mountain Incorp <IRM.N>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, up 19% ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc <DKS.N>, up 18.6% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 13.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Movado Group Inc <MOV.N>, down 21.7% ** Palo Alto Networks Inc <PANW.N>, down 12% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMRX.N>, down 11.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Chemocentryx Inc <CCXI.O>, up 277.3% ** Baudax Bio Inc <BXRX.O>, up 36.4% ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc <PTI.O>, up 34.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** MTS Systems Corp <MTSC.O>, down 22.1% ** Dollar Tree Inc <DLTR.O>, down 17.2% ** Titan Machinery Inc <TITN.O>, down 16.6%

** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: up 277.3% BUZZ-Set for record high on 'transformational' data, lifts rival Inflarx ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Global Blood Therapeutics gains as FDA approves sickle cell disease drug ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 12.0% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q2 profit forecast ** Nutanix Inc NTNX.O: up 16.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Q1 results show signs of improving trends ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Jumps as Q3 same-store sales beat, sees solid holiday qtr profit ** Renren Inc RENN.N: up 20.3% BUZZ-Soars on smaller loss from operations in Q2 ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Balance sheet relief could come sooner than expected for Chesapeake - Scotiabank ** The Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Disney+ reportedly averaging at about 1 mln subscribers a day, shares rise ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Dips as JP Morgan steps to sidelines ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O: down 17.2% BUZZ-Slumps as tariffs take a toll on holiday quarter forecast ** Safehold Inc SAFE.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-Gains as company set to join S&P SmallCap 600 ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc BXC.N: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Rises on continued efforts to reduce debt

** Movado Group Inc MOV.N: down 21.7%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 5 yrs after FY outlook cut ** Kindred Biosciences Inc KIN.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Surges on FDA approval for horse fever therapy

** X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc XFOR.O: down 15.8%

BUZZ-Down on $65 mln stock-and-warrants offering ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 18.6%

BUZZ-Soars on Q3 results, improved profit forecast ** Airgain Inc AIRG.O: down 13.7%

BUZZ-Falls on CFO departure announcement ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Slips as CFO departs ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Hits record high on Q3 profit beat, outlook raise ** Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q4 profit, FY sales forecast ** GTT Communications Inc GTT.N: up 19.0%

BUZZ-Climbs as it explores sale of infrastructure division ** China Ceramics Co Ltd CCCL.O: up 28.0%

BUZZ-Soars on plan to enter Malaysian market ** Titan Machinery Inc TITN.O: down 16.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 results miss, lower FY forecast ** Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls after company announces CFO transition ** Chico's FAS Inc CHS.N: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after beating Q3 sales estimates ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls on FY sales forecast cut, Q3 results miss ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: up 30.8%

BUZZ-Soars after it acquires majority stake in anti-counterfeit tech firm

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.20%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.68%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.64%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.93%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.51%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.27%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.10%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.00%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.02%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

