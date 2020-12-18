BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Palantir Technologies, Outfront Media, World Fuel

Companies
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Friday as major indexes appeared set to take a breather from a series of strong gains, while anticipation of a coronavirus stimulus package grew ahead of a weekend deadline. .N

At 7:45 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.10% at 30,322. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.13% at 3,726.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.11% at 12,765. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Outfront Media <OUT.N>, up 8.5% ** SEACOR Marine Holdings <SMHI.N>, up 8.0% ** Colony Capital <CLNY.N>, up 6.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Virgin Galactic Holdings <SPCE.N>, down 9.3% ** Steelcase Inc <SCS.N>, down 7.3% ** World Fuel <INT.N>, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cyclo Therapeutics Equity Warrants <CYTHW.O>, up 108.3% ** CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc <CNSP.O>, up 56.8% ** Presidio Property Trust Inc <SQFT.O>, up 55.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Mesoblast Ltd <MESO.O>, down 29.3% ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, down 20.5% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, down 16.2% ** Microsoft MSFT.O: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Dips after finding malicious software in systems ** Miniso Group Holding MNSO.K: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Down after smaller Q1 adjusted profit ** Palantir Technologies PLTR.K: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse says well ahead of itself; downgrades

