BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pacific Ethanol, Cellular Biomedicine, Covetrus

Wall Street was headed for a higher open on Wednesday with the S&P 500 crawling toward a record high as a sharp fall in U.S. oil stockpiles drove up prices, while investors remained on edge due to a stalemate over a new coronavirus relief bill. .N

At 8:29 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.90% at 27,862. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.70% at 3,353.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.81% at 10,966.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, up 21.2% ** Cornerstone Building Brands Inc <CNR.N>, up 18.7% ** Jefferies Financial Group Inc <JEF.N>, up 12.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Valhi Inc <VHI.N>, down 24.4% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 18.1% ** Korea Electric Power Corp <KEP.N>, down 11.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Equity Warrants <GSMGW.O>, up 150.0% ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCCP.O>, up 49.2% ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 37.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kingold Jewelry Inc <KGJI.O>, down 29.4% ** Onespan Inc <OSPN.O>, down 26.3% ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc <STAF.O>, down 21.3% ** Epam Systems Inc EPAM.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-MS sees demand rising to pre-COVID-19 levels, upgrades ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Slips after annual loss warning as pandemic hits business ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-More contracts possible after U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deal - Jefferies ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized equity offering ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O: up 17.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on qtrly profit vs year-ago loss ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln stock offering ** AzurRx BioPharma Inc AZRX.O: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive interim data from mid-stage trial of maldigestion drug ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Focused on becoming 'omnichannel' in long term - Mizuho ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc CBMG.O: up 35.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on take-private deal ** Montage Resources Corp MR.N: down 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Down as rival Southwestern to buy co at discounted price ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.8% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 1.8% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 1.8% premarket ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.3% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.0% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks gain on stimulus hopes, oil price rise ** Omeros Corp OMER.O: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing public offering at a discount ** Crown Crafts Inc CRWS.O: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on reinstated dividend, strong results ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to "outperform" on Speedway sale ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: down 21.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on wider Q2 loss ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 0.8% premarket ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's rise as analysts raise sales growth forecasts ** Covetrus Inc CVET.O: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on Q2 profit, revenue beat

