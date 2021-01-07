BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oxford Immunotec, Baidu, Xunlei

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street hit record levels on Thursday as market participants bet on more pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress to help the economy ride out a steep downturn. .N

At 11:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.13% at 31,176.51. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.62% at 3,808.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.28% at 13,031.762. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O, up 8.4% ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N, up 7.8% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, up 6.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** 3M Co MMM.N, down 3% ** Healthpeak Properties Inc PEAK.N, down 2.9% ** Ventas Inc VTR.N, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sos Ltd SOS.N, up 83.1% ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N, up 65.4% ** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V IPOE.N, up 25.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc UUU.N, down 18% ** China Telecom Corp Ltd CHA.N, down 14.2% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Future Fintech Group Inc FTFT.O, up 95.1% ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O, up 64.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O, down 27% ** Urban One Inc UONE.O, down 21.4% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN.O, down 21.1% ** SPAR Group Ltd SGRP.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises on share repurchase program ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on alliance with Bayer for COVID-19 vaccine ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Set for record open on rating upgrade, Fitch optimism on China demand ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on joint venture to finance Europe solar projects ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 31.6%

BUZZ-Soars on SK Group's $1.5 bln investment plans ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 18.3% ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.O: up 4.9% ** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 11.4%

** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: up 8.2% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 8.5% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 2.7% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Pot stocks on a high as Democrats take Senate control ** Moelis & Co MC.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan upgrades as M&A recovery bounces back ** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 6.1% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 6.9% ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 7.4% ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 8.4% ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 7.7% ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 8.7% ** NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N: up 1.7% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Solar cos gain as Democrats take control of U.S. Senate ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 4.7% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 3.7% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 4.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-U.S. banks: Jefferies sees positive 2021 ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Falls as CEO takes medical leave of absence ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises on report of $10 bln French takeover approach ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Brokerage raises PT, sees further streaming growth in 2021 ** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-To ramp up lithium production at Nevada site, shares rise ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Sinks on holiday-quarter results miss ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-BofA hikes PT on growth prospects ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q1 profit ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt sees "steady growth" heading into 2021; upgrades ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive late-stage data from protein disorder treatment ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Up as BTIG raises PT on growth prospects ** Northern Oil & Gas Inc NOG.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Raymond James initiates coverage with "strong buy" ** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Jefferies says competing bid unlikely; downgrades ** Oxford Immunotec Global PLC OXFD.O: up 26.9%

BUZZ-Gains after takeover by PerkinElmer ** Oragenics Inc OGEN.N: up 37.4%

BUZZ-Rises on adjuvant deal with Adjuvance Technologies ** National Instruments Corp NATI.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat Q4 revenue forecast ** Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N: up 2.2% ** Freeport-McMoran Inc FCX.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Copper stocks up as metal climbs to 2013 peak ** Methanex Corp MEOH.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Up on plans to restructure Trinidad operations ** Medical Properties Trust Inc MPW.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls on $618 mln share offering ** Urban One Inc UONEK.O: down 18.7%

BUZZ-Tumbles after downbeat FY forecast, $825 mln notes offering ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on report of venturing into making EVs

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.22%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.83%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.08%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.39%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.19%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.88%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.49%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.18%



