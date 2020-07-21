US Markets
OMI

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Owens & Minor Inc, Lexicon Pharma, IBM

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola, and on hopes for domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 8:30 ET a.m., Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.59% at 26,790 and S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.69% at 3,267.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.73% at 11,030.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N, up 15.9% ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N, up 13.7% ** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.N, up 11.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 14% ** Ardmore Shipping Corp ASC.N, down 5.9% ** ChampionX Corporation CHX.N, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O, up 114.1% ** Midatech Pharma PLC MTP.O, up 68.8% ** New Age Beverages Corp NBEV.O, up 62.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tottenham Acquisition Ltd TOTAR.O, down 33% ** Bio-Key International Inc BKYI.O, down 30.9% ** Carter Bank & Trust CARE.O, down 22.3% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise after $9.2 bln deal with Adevinta ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Chevron gets a steal with Noble deal ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises ahead of update on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Digital transformation to lead the way for IBM ** Signature Bank SBNY.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Signature Bank set to snap 3-day losing streak ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Halliburton's cost control, digitalization likely to support margins ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after raising FY profit forecast on strong demand ** Lexicon Pharma LXRX.O: up 39.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges as diabetes drug meets main goals in late-stage trials

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMI ENZ TRQ AHT ASC CHX IMRN MTP NBEV TOTAR BKYI CARE EBAY CVX NVAX IBM SBNY HAL LXRX NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular