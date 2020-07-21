BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Owens & Minor Inc, Lexicon Pharma, IBM

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola, and on hopes for domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 8:30 ET a.m., Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.59% at 26,790 and S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.69% at 3,267.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.73% at 11,030.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N, up 15.9% ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N, up 13.7% ** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.N, up 11.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 14% ** Ardmore Shipping Corp ASC.N, down 5.9% ** ChampionX Corporation CHX.N, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O, up 114.1% ** Midatech Pharma PLC MTP.O, up 68.8% ** New Age Beverages Corp NBEV.O, up 62.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tottenham Acquisition Ltd TOTAR.O, down 33% ** Bio-Key International Inc BKYI.O, down 30.9% ** Carter Bank & Trust CARE.O, down 22.3% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise after $9.2 bln deal with Adevinta ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Chevron gets a steal with Noble deal ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises ahead of update on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Digital transformation to lead the way for IBM ** Signature Bank SBNY.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Signature Bank set to snap 3-day losing streak ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Halliburton's cost control, digitalization likely to support margins ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after raising FY profit forecast on strong demand ** Lexicon Pharma LXRX.O: up 39.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges as diabetes drug meets main goals in late-stage trials

