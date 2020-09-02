BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ovintiv Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, Zillow Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday for the ninth time in the past 10 sessions on a boost from Nvidia and Microsoft, as data showed a moderate increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.71% at 28,848.59. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.63% at 3,549 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.09% at 11,928.528. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Brown Forman Corp <BFb.N>, up 13.6% ** Dxc Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 8% ** Lam Research Corp <LRCX.OQ>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Salesforce.Com Inc <CRM.N>, down 3.7% ** Apple Inc <AAPL.OQ>, down 3.2% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.OQ>, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, up 2,983.8% ** Nanoviricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 20.9% ** Flying Eagle Acquisition <FEAC.N>, up 20.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 27% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 16.9% ** Oblong Inc <OBLG.N>, down 13.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Gogo Inc <GOGO.O>, up 33.3% ** Vera Bradley Inc <VRA.O>, up 25.9% ** SmileDirectClub Inc <SDC.O>, up 22.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Amarin Corporation Plc <AMRN.O>, down 24.9% ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 24.2% ** AdiTx Therapeutics Inc <ADTX.O>, down 16.8% ** Flying Eagle Acquisition FEAC.N: up 20.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Skillz public ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Peloton gains as JP Morgan ups the ante, sets new Street-high PT ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as Q2 results beat on online demand surge ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Eyes record high as Wall Street applauds new gaming chip ** Biomx Inc PHGE.K: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on collaboration deal for inflammatory bowel disease treatment ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as Michael Jordan joins as board adviser, agrees to take stake ** Guess Inc GES.N: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Soars on dividend resumption, smaller-than-expected loss ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 25.4%

BUZZ-Falls after bankruptcy warning ** Caleres Inc CAL.N: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Up on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss, revenue beat ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Brokerages laud deal with Schlumberger, lift price targets ** Hamilton Lane Inc HLNE.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Hamilton Lane trips on secondary stock sale ** Ovintiv Inc OVV.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls on decision to end Duvernay shale JV with PetroChina ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Rises as strong Jack Daniel's demand powers upbeat Q1 ** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Gains after Deutsche Bank upgrades to 'buy', hikes PT ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 22.4%

BUZZ-Shines as executives load up on shares ** Lulumon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Lululemon set to benefit from 'shakeout' in retail

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.68%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.46%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.27%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.50%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.94%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.27%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.87%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.32%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.63%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.26%

