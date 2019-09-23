BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Overstock.com, Plus Therapeutics, Arotech, Akcea Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were flat on Monday as mixed economic cues did little to soothe investor concerns over slowing domestic growth in the face of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. .N

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.07% at 26,954.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.06% at 2,993.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.04% at 8,120.686. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O, up 4.1% ** Target Corp TGT.N, up 3.3% ** Tractor Supply TSCO.O, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Incyte Corp INCY.O, down 5% ** Mckesson Corp MCK.N, down 4% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O, down 3.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** DRDGOLD Ltd DRD.N, up 9.9% ** Coeur Mining Inc CDE.N, up 8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ennis Inc EBF.N, down 9 % ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.N, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O, up 41.5% ** Arotech Corp ARTX.O, up 30.5% ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL.O, up 29.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O, down 20.9% ** Overstock.Com Inc OSTK.O, down 15% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O, down 15.1% ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rises on LNG deal with India's Petronet ** Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA.O: down 0.5% BUZZ-Up on U.S. patent win for low gluten wheat grains ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: up 0.8% ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 1.0% ** Steel Dynamics Inc STLD.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Steel stocks: JPM cuts PTs on more flattish price environment ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 41.5% BUZZ-To get $4.6 mln in reimbursements; shares jump ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.N: down 8.3% BUZZ-Falls on offer to buy Barkerville Gold for C$338 mln ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-SunTrust Robinson initiates coverage with 'hold' ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Competitive challenges for Regeneron's Eylea manageable - Guggenheim ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-Jumps after burn treatment succeeds late-stage study ** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Slides after JPM downgrades to 'neutral' ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-JP Morgan hikes PT after meeting with management ** Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Needham upgrades to 'buy' ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-SunTrust initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Rises on earlier label expansion for cancer test ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: up 10.1% BUZZ-Shares rise after encouraging skin graft study ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 0.1% ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 0.2% ** FTS International FTSI.N: down 2.2% ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc DO.N: down 0.9% ** Quintana Energy Services QES.N: down 0.5% ** Valaris Plc VAL.N: down 2.2% ** Noble Corp NE.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Offshore drillers to burn more cash before recovering from distressed territory - Citigroup ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 15.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on forecast cut, CFO resignation ** PriceSmart Inc PSMT.O: up 19.7% ** Finisar Corp FNSR.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-PriceSmart rises as co to replace Finisar in S&P SmallCap 600 ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc KNDI.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rides higher on electric scooter order ** Arotech Corp ARTX.O: up 30.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Greenbriar Equity to buy co ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: down 11.3% BUZZ-Slumps on FDA's clinical hold ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Goldman Sachs PT cut, downgrade dent shares USN ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 0.6% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 0.9% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. casinos may not shine in upcoming "Golden Week" - Jefferies ** Illinois Tool Works ITW.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Falls after Goldman downgrades to "sell" ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises after Piper Jaffray starts with "overweight" ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: down 20.9% BUZZ-Tumbles to lowest in over 1-1/2 years after CEO exit ** NetSol Technologies Inc NTWK.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: up 9.8% BUZZ-Up as initial data from epilepsy study shows promise ** Autoliv Inc ALV.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Interim CFO plans to quit; shares fall ** Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc SCHN.O: down 5.9% BUZZ-Tumbles as Goldman downgrades to "sell" USN ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 0.8% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 1.4% Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-U.S. cruise operators feel the pinch after Thomas Cook collapses ** Ennis Inc EBF.N: down 9.0% BUZZ-Set for worst day in 17 months on Q2 miss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.21%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.45%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.74%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.14%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.21%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.31%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.43%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.16%

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

