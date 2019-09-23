Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Overstock.com, Plus Therapeutics, Arotech, Akcea Therapeutics

U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly lower on Monday as investors were cautious about progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and waited for a slew of economic reports to gauge the health of the domestic economy.

Wall Street's main indexes were flat on Monday as mixed economic cues did little to soothe investor concerns over slowing domestic growth in the face of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. .N

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.07% at 26,954.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.06% at 2,993.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.04% at 8,120.686. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O, up 4.1% ** Target Corp TGT.N, up 3.3% ** Tractor Supply TSCO.O, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Incyte Corp INCY.O, down 5% ** Mckesson Corp MCK.N, down 4% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O, down 3.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** DRDGOLD Ltd DRD.N, up 9.9% ** Coeur Mining Inc CDE.N, up 8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ennis Inc EBF.N, down 9 % ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.N, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O, up 41.5% ** Arotech Corp ARTX.O, up 30.5% ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL.O, up 29.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O, down 20.9% ** Overstock.Com Inc OSTK.O, down 15% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O, down 15.1% ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rises on LNG deal with India's Petronet ** Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA.O: down 0.5% BUZZ-Up on U.S. patent win for low gluten wheat grains ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: up 0.8% ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 1.0% ** Steel Dynamics Inc STLD.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Steel stocks: JPM cuts PTs on more flattish price environment ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 41.5% BUZZ-To get $4.6 mln in reimbursements; shares jump ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.N: down 8.3% BUZZ-Falls on offer to buy Barkerville Gold for C$338 mln ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-SunTrust Robinson initiates coverage with 'hold' ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Competitive challenges for Regeneron's Eylea manageable - Guggenheim ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-Jumps after burn treatment succeeds late-stage study ** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Slides after JPM downgrades to 'neutral' ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-JP Morgan hikes PT after meeting with management ** Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Needham upgrades to 'buy' ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-SunTrust initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Rises on earlier label expansion for cancer test ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: up 10.1% BUZZ-Shares rise after encouraging skin graft study ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 0.1% ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 0.2% ** FTS International FTSI.N: down 2.2% ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc DO.N: down 0.9% ** Quintana Energy Services QES.N: down 0.5% ** Valaris Plc VAL.N: down 2.2% ** Noble Corp NE.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Offshore drillers to burn more cash before recovering from distressed territory - Citigroup ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 15.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on forecast cut, CFO resignation ** PriceSmart Inc PSMT.O: up 19.7% ** Finisar Corp FNSR.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-PriceSmart rises as co to replace Finisar in S&P SmallCap 600 ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc KNDI.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rides higher on electric scooter order ** Arotech Corp ARTX.O: up 30.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Greenbriar Equity to buy co ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: down 11.3% BUZZ-Slumps on FDA's clinical hold ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Goldman Sachs PT cut, downgrade dent shares USN ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 0.6% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 0.9% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. casinos may not shine in upcoming "Golden Week" - Jefferies ** Illinois Tool Works ITW.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Falls after Goldman downgrades to "sell" ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises after Piper Jaffray starts with "overweight" ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: down 20.9% BUZZ-Tumbles to lowest in over 1-1/2 years after CEO exit ** NetSol Technologies Inc NTWK.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: up 9.8% BUZZ-Up as initial data from epilepsy study shows promise ** Autoliv Inc ALV.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Interim CFO plans to quit; shares fall ** Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc SCHN.O: down 5.9% BUZZ-Tumbles as Goldman downgrades to "sell" USN ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 0.8% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 1.4% Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-U.S. cruise operators feel the pinch after Thomas Cook collapses ** Ennis Inc EBF.N: down 9.0% BUZZ-Set for worst day in 17 months on Q2 miss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.21%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.45%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.74%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.14%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.21%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.31%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.43%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.16%

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

