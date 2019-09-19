BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Overstock.com, Microsoft, United States Steel Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate cut but played down hopes of further monetary easing. .N

At 7:21 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.15% at 27,106. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.18% at 3,000.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.29% at 7,871.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N, up 14.4% ** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc IIPR.N, up 11.1% ** Denbury Resources Inc DNR.N, up 4.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** United States Steel Corp X.N, down 10.5% ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N, down 7.9% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd CLWT.O, up 17.4% ** Neurotrope Inc NTRP.O, up 9.4% ** Rada Electronic Industries Ltd RADA.O, up 9.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV.O, down 22.7% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O, down 13.8% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, down 13.6% ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Plans $650 mln convertible debt deal, looks to buy back shares ** Herman Miller Inc MLHR.O: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on profit, revenue beat ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on $40 bln share buyback plan, quarterly dividend raise ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after gloomy outlook ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Upcoming OTT services unlikely for co to materially beat expectations- KeyBanc ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after former CEO sells stake

