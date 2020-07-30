BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Overstock.com, Inovio Pharma, Cars.com

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: [STXBZ]

* The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. [.N]

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.56% at 26,124.69. The S&P 500 was down 1.15% at 3,220.84 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.58% at 10,481.938. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp , up 15.2% ** United Parcel Service Inc , up 12.2% ** Qualcomm Inc , up 10.5% The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** Conocophillips , down 9.5% ** Baxter International Inc , down 7.1% ** Valero Energy Corp , down 6.6% The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** At Home Group Inc , up 34.9% ** Universal Security Instruments Inc , up 23.3% ** Park National Corp , up 21.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers: ** Kraton Corp , down 23.4% ** Garret Motion Inc , down 15.4% ** Trinseo SA , down 10.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** Edesa Biotech Inc , up 165.6% ** Taoping Inc , up 86.9% ** FSD Pharma Inc , up 66.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** Genocea Biosciences Inc , down 28.8% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 20.1% ** Jakks Pacific Inc , down 17% ** Boeing Co : down 2.2% BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Boeing's cash pile as production slows ** Qualcomm INC : up 10.4% BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's future seems bright on 5G growth trends, Huawei ** United Parcel Service Inc : up 12.3% BUZZ-Jumps on big profit beat as pandemic boosts home delivery demand ** PayPal Holdings Inc : up 4.8% BUZZ-Street View: PayPal has scope for meaningful expansion in e-commerce ** Hologic Inc : up 9.2% BUZZ-Street View: Hologic poised to benefit from COVID-19 testing in near term ** General Electric Co : down 3.4% BUZZ-Street View: General Electric likely to bleed plenty of cash this year ** Procter & Gamble Co : up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on strong profit outlook ** Overstock.com : up 7.1% BUZZ-Jumps as quarterly revenue doubles ** Inovio pharmaceuticals Inc : up 12.2% BUZZ-Rises as COVID-19 vaccine data shows durable antibodies in animals ** Boston Scientific Corp : down 2.8% BUZZ-Street View: Boston Scientific one of the best EPS growth stories in MedTech ** Cars.com Inc : up 5.5% BUZZ-Jumps on surprise Q2 profit ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp : up 5.3% BUZZ-Analysts turn bullish after upbeat Q2 results, shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services down 0.70% Consumer Discretionary down 0.68% Consumer Staples

down 0.33% Energy

down 4.34% Financial

down 2.56% Health

down 1.37% Industrial

down 0.95% Information Technology down 0.68% Materials

down 1.72% Real Estate

down 1.83% Utilities

