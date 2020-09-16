BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ossen Innovation Co, Kindred Biosciences, Biocept Inc, Kaspien Holdings Inc

Companies
Reuters
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment. .N

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.15% at 28,036.64, the S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.21% at 11,213.879. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 9.6% ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, up 4.5% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Nextera Energy <NEE.N>, down 4.1% ** Borgwarner Inc <BWA.N>, down 3.7% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.OQ>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 73.7% ** Myomo Inc Ord <MYO.N>, up 34.3% ** IDT Corp <IDT.N>, up 11.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, down 11.7% ** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II Corp <IPOB.N>, down 8.5% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Qurate Retail Inc <QRTEB.O>, up 26.6% ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARWR.O>, up 23.8% ** Axogen Inc <AXGN.O>, up 19.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Esprt Entrtnm Wt <GMBLW.O>, down 8.7% ** Outset Medical Inc <OM.O>, down 8.7% ** Clearsign Technologies Corp <CLIR.O>, down 8.3% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up on plans to study COVID-19 vaccine candidate for cats ** AxoGen Inc AXGN.O: up 19.5%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 outlook ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Street View: FedEx continues to be beneficial in the peak season ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.K: up 73.5%

BUZZ-Jumps after law firm's report on CEO's option grants ** Myomo Inc MYO.A: up 34.3%

BUZZ-Surges after Medicare provider certification ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Slips after report of possible FTC antitrust suit against co ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Fall stretches into second day after DOJ report ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc TLSA.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to list asset as separate company ** ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc RETO.O: up 34.5%

BUZZ-Surges on agreement to build industrial park, wellness town ** ADT Inc ADT.N: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Apollo cuts stake in secondary share offering ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Rises as DB says 'buy' on expectations of margin expansion ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Up after drug reduces hospitalization need for moderate COVID-19 patients ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Drops as U.S. House report blames planemaker, FAA for 737 MAX crashes ** AMC Networks Inc AMCX.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Rallies on $250 mln share buyback ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Up on plans to build own 'family' of EV drive systems ** Mediwound Ltd MDWD.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Gains after FDA accepts burn treatment marketing application ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Surges as HC Wainwright lauds turnaround steps ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Gets over 35,000 COVID-19 specimens from test kits, shares up ** Exicure Inc XCUR.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive results from skin cancer drug trial ** Kaspien Holdings Inc KSPN.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on lower Q2 loss, higher revenue ** Ossen Innovation Co Ltd OSN.O: up 18.8%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout proposal from majority owner ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises after subsidiary AIDA announces new voyages ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush, Credit Suisse start coverage with 'outperform' ** Kindred Biosciences Inc KIN.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Gains on positive canine parvovirus therapy study results ** NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day winning streak after sells $2 bln equity units

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.16%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.53%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.26%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.28%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.48%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.32%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.37%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

