BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Orion Group, Carnival Corp

* The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh U.S. stock index futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes edged lower on Thursday as caution over an uptick in COVID-19 infections in parts of the United States and China weighed on the mood ahead of a weekly jobless claims report. [.N]

At 6:30 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.12% at 26,118. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.14% at 3,113.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.07% at 10,001. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket : ** Orion Group Holding , up 29.0% ** On Deck Capital Inc , up 11.8% ** Turkcell , up 9.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket : ** Medley Management Inc , down 11.4% ** Briggs & Stratton Corp , down 11.3% ** Us Steel Corp , down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket : ** Hudson Capital Inc , up 159.1% ** Marin Software Inc , up 95.8% ** Nova Lifestyle Inc , up 80.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket : ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 23.1% ** Globus Maritime Ltd , down 22.4% ** Atyr Pharma Inc , down 17.8% ** Orion Group Holdings : up 28.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $17 mln dredging contracts ** Carnival Corp : down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-"Heading for the doldrums" - Berenberg (Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;)) Keywords: MARKETS USA STOCKS/PULSE

