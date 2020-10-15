BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Organogenesis, Vertex, United Airlines, NantKwest

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Thursday as investors braced for weekly jobless claims, which could compound fears of a stalling economic recovery a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election. .N

At 6:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.97% at 28,139. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.01% at 3,446, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.34% at 11,813.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust <PEI.N>, up 41.5% ** Superior Industries International Inc <SUP.N>, up 12.2% ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, up 10.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, down 28.3% ** Ranger Energy Services Inc <RNGR.N>, down 9.4% ** Lemonade Inc <LMND.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc <STAF.O>, up 89.6% ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc <ORGO.O>, up 37.6% ** Huttig Building Products Inc <HBP.O>, up 22.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 31.8% ** Vivopower International Plc <VVPR.O>, down 17.8% ** Medalist Diversified Reit Inc <MDRR.O>, down 17.5% ** Vertex VRTX.O: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ- Drops on scrapping trial of deficiency disorder treatment ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ- Dips on bigger-than-expected loss, but cash burn slows ** Organogenesis Holdings ORGO.O: up 37.6% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on forecasting Q3 revenue above Wall Street estimates ** NantKwest NK.O: up 13.1% premarket BUZZ- Up as COVID-19 vaccine development partner gets FDA nod for trial

