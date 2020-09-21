BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oracle Corp, The9 Ltd, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of more lockdowns, while media reports saying several global banks moved sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades hit U.S. banking stocks..N

At 7:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.90% at 27,077, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.60% at 3,263.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.46% at 10,767.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group <JE>, up 22.7% ** Goldman Sachs BDC Inc <GSBD.K>, up 8.8% ** Catchmark Timber Trust Inc <CTT.N>, up 8.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.K>, down 11.2% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc <BBW.N>, down 10.1% ** MDU Resources Group Inc <MDU.N>, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Pico Holdings Inc <PICO.O>, up 22.4% ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc <ONTX.O>, up 18.7% ** Good Times Restaurants Inc <GTIM.O>, up 17.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nikola Corporation <NKLA.O>, down 29.6% ** Crexendo Inc <CXDO.O>, down 17.4% ** Adicet Bio Inc <ACET.O>, down 13.6% ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in 6 months as RBC says TikTok deal to boost shares

** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on publishing agreement with Voodoo

** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on agreement to sell shares worth $12.5 mln to Aspire Capital

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops after reports say they moved illicit funds

** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops after reports say they moved illicit funds

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 29.6% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles as executive chair resigns after short-seller allegations

** Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after brokerage cuts to 'market perform'

** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on report of $7 bln offer for Jeff Bezos-backed startup Grail

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal for TikTok stake

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Trip as surging COVID-19 cases raise lockdown fears

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Fall as crude prices slip on possible Libyan output return, virus fears

