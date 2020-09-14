BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oracle Corp, J.Jill, Nvidia Corp, Boeing Co

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and a flurry of multi-billion dollar deals, including a report of Oracle winning the battle for the U.S. arm of TikTok. .N

At 06:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.70% at 27,806. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.05% at 3,368.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.42% at 11,218.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** J Jill Inc <JILL.N>, up 116.3% ** Verso Corp <VRS.N>, up 18.5% ** Huami Corp <HMI.N>, up 10.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Shift4 Payments Inc <FOUR.N>, down 5.7% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 5.4% ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, down 4.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Immunomedics Inc <IMMU.O>, up 105.7% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 25.3% ** US Well Services Inc <USWS.O>, up 19.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nikola Corporation <NKLA.O>, down 13.8% ** SCYNEXIS Inc <SCYX.O>, down 12.6% ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTNP.O>, down 9.9% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Kroger's H2 looks strong, but COVID-19 risks remain ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises ahead of key 737 MAX training review begins in London ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high on ByteDance partnership report; other bidders slip ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on $40 bln deal for chip designer Arm ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 116.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars as lenders agree to out-of-court financial restructuring terms

