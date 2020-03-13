BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oracle, Broadcom, Charles Schwab, bank and oil stocks

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A rebound on Wall Street on Friday fizzled out following reports that President Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency to tackle the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 12:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 3.18% at 21,874.03. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 3.24% at 2,561.03 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.10% at 7,425.224. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Oracle Corp <ORCL.N>, up 13.6% ** Charles Schwab Corp <SCHW.N>, up 12.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 11.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NVR Inc <NVR.N>, down 10.1% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 8.4% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, down 7.4% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Core Molding Technologies, Inc <CMT.N>, up 49.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd <INDO.N>, down 68.8% ** Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc <IMH.N>, down 38.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Champions Oncology Inc <CSBR.O>, up 37.9% ** Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP <LMRKO.O>, up 37.1% ** Level One Bancorp Inc <LEVL.O>, up 36% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc <TLSA.O>, down 42.6% ** Borqs Technologies Inc <BRQS.O>, down 35.4% ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc <BLCM.O>, down 28.1% ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 8.8% ** Citigroup C.N: up 7.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 8.6% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 7.9% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 9.0%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-Big banks jump after U.S. Treasury yields rise on Fed's liquidity boost ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 2.8% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Oil stocks bounce on stimulus hopes, still set for worst week ever

** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 6.0% BUZZ-Broadcom down after pulling forecast; 10 brokerages cut PTs ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O >: up 2.1% ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 6.1% ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Companies developing coronavirus treatments, vaccines rise ** Charles Schwab SCHW.N: up 12.3% BUZZ-Jumps as coronavirus-fuelled volatility boosts trade volumes ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 8.7% BUZZ-Street View: Still confident on Adobe's market leadership ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 13.6% BUZZ-Street View: Coronavirus outbreak limits Oracle's visibility despite strong Q3 ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rises after brokerage hikes PT ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 22.5% BUZZ-Soars on tie-up with New York state for coronavirus test ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Jumps on research partnership to test coronavirus drug ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 26.8% BUZZ-Slumps to new lows on $90 mln equity raise ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Gains on $2.9 bln Macquarie deal ** Novartis AG NVS.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Rises on finding alternate shipping options for CAR-T therapy from Europe ** Inovio Pharma INO.O: down 22.4% BUZZ-Slumps after quarterly rev misses, downgrades ** HealthStream HSTM.O: up 16.6% BUZZ-Rises on share repurchase ** La Jolla LJPC.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Jumps as Italy allows use of therapy in coronavirus patients with septic shock ** GW Pharma GWPH.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises after filing application in Europe for expanded use of seizure drug ** DocuSign DOCU.O: up 6.6% BUZZ-Jumps on solid Q4 earnings, upbeat FY21 revenue outlook ** Zuora ZUO.N: down 20.0% BUZZ-Cloud firm Zuora plumbs record lows amid CFO transition

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.95%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.73%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.79%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.46%

Financial

.SPSY

up 5.55%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.83%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 4.58%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.79%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 3.22%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.87%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

