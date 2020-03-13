US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oracle, Adobe, Ulta Beauty, Opko Health

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stock indexes rebounded on Friday as investors bet on another round of fiscal easing to thwart a looming global recession in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 10:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 4.03% at 22,054.43. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 4.53% at 2,592.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.47% at 7,523.791. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 14.1% ** Ameriprise Financial Inc <AMP.N>, up 13.1% ** Oracle Corp <ORCL.N>, up 12.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 5.9% ** NVR Inc <NVR.N>, down 4.8% ** IDEXX Laboratories Inc <IDXX.O>, down 2.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** CorePoint Lodging Inc <CPLG.N>, up 49.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd <INDO.N>, down 68.8% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHOO.O>, up 51% ** OPKO Health Inc <OPK.O>, up 43.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** AudioEye Inc <AEYE.O>, down 22.9% ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc <TLSA.O>, down 26.6% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 22.2% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Broadcom down after pulling forecast; 10 brokerages cut PTs ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 8.7% BUZZ-Street View: Still confident on Adobe's market leadership ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 12.9% BUZZ-Street View: Coronavirus outbreak limits Oracle's visibility despite strong Q3

** TransEnterix Inc TRXC.A: up 7.4% BUZZ-Rises after FDA clearance of machine vision system ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises after brokerage hikes PT ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 43.7% BUZZ-Soars on tie-up with New York state for coronavirus test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 4.60%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.48%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.92%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.59%

Financial

.SPSY

up 6.69%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 4.54%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 5.58%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 4.31%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 4.44%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.76%

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

