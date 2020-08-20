BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-OpGen, AirNet Tech, XpressSpa

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, lending weight to the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery. .N

At 9:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.53% at 27,547. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was was unchanged at 11,145.967. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 6.7% ** Synopsys Inc <SNPS.O>, up 3.5% ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, up 2.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Estee Lauder Companies Inc <EL.N>, down 8.2% ** National-Oilwell Varco, Inc <NOV.N>, down 3.5% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments, Inc <UUU.N>, up 10.3% ** NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc <NREF.N>, up 8.3% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, up 8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 11.6% ** Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, down 10.6% ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** OpGen Inc <OPGN.O>, up 52% ** Westwater Resources Inc <WWR.O>, up 35.3% ** Autoweb Inc <AUTO.O>, up 19.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Blink Charging Equity Warrants <BLNKW.O>, down 12.1% ** Arcimoto Inc <FUV.O>, down 19.7% ** Opera Ltd <OPRA.O>, down 16.9% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Up after report on reopening of 100 locations ** Synopsys Inc SNPS.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high on beat-and-raise quarter ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-To suspend flights to 15 U.S. cities, shares down ** XpressSpa Group XSPA.O: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger Q2 loss ** Four Seasons Education Inc FEDU.N: down 12.3%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q1 results ** HealthEquity Inc HQY.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Verity Research cuts to "market perform" ** L Brands LB.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Gains on surprise quarterly profit ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Street View: Nvidia poised to dominate gaming, data centers markets ** Comstock Resources Inc CRK.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Slides as Barclays shops block ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Jumps on supply talks with EU for 225 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Intel: Rises on $10 bln buyback agreement ** AirNet Technology Inc ANTE.O: up 26.6% BUZZ-Soars on capital increase deal with Dragonpass ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc FET.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Rises as CEO increases stake ** Clearsign Technologies Corp CLIR.O: down 8.2% BUZZ-Falls on proposed stock offering ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Skids as top holder offloads 6 mln shares ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 52.0% BUZZ-Jumps after commercial launch of coronavirus test in Europe ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: up 16.0% BUZZ-Jumps on expanded $9.5 mln license deal for eye drug ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush upgrades on company's plans to boost sales

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.10%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.16%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.60%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.76%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.10%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.98%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.90%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.56%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.22%

