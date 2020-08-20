BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Opera, L Brands, OpGen

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 index was little changed on Thursday as gains in heavyweight tech stocks offset gloom over downbeat data that underlined the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to recovery. .N

At 11:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.01% at 27,689.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.08% at 3,372.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.63% at 11,216.318. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Synopsys, Inc <SNPS.O>, up 5.1% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 4.7% ** Federal Realty Investment Trust <FRT.N>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Estee Lauder Companies Inc <EL.N>, down 7% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 5.2% ** Apache Corporation <APA.O>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FinVolution Group <FINV.N>, up 25.7% ** Rocket Companies Inc <RKT.N>, up 10.9% ** CbdMD Inc <YCBD.N>, up 11.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation <NM_ph.N>, down 23.5% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation <NM_pg.N>, down 15.9% ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 15.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** OpGen Inc <OPGN.O>, up 27.6% ** Autoweb Inc <AUTO.O>, up 24.2% ** China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd <CLEU.O>, up 18.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Blink Charging Equity Warrants <BLNKW.O>, down 26.1% ** Opera Ltd <OPRA.O>, down 20% ** Blink Charging Co <BLNK.O>, down 18.4% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Up after report on reopening of 100 locations ** Synopsys Inc SNPS.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high on beat-and-raise quarter ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Drops as Q2 revenue plummets on COVID-19 hit ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Slips after pricing stock deals ** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Surprise FDA rejection of gene therapy prompts downgrades, PT cuts ** XpressSpa Group XSPA.O: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger Q2 loss ** Four Seasons Education Inc FEDU.N: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q1 results ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.3% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.5% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.6% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Banks slip as weekly jobless claims top 1 mln again, adds to grim Fed outlook ** American International Group Inc AIG.N: down 1.0% ** Metlife Inc MET.N: down 1.1% ** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: down 1.3% ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ-U.S. insurers fall as weekly jobless claims cross one million again ** Opera Ltd OPRA.O: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on revenue miss ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls on debt offering ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Jefferies upbeat on balance sheet strength, higher gold prices ** HealthEquity Inc HQY.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Verity Research cuts to "market perform" ** L Brands LB.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Gains on surprise quarterly profit ** Comstock Resources Inc CRK.N: down 5.2% BUZZ-Slides as Barclays shops block ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 13.8% BUZZ-Jumps on supply talks with EU for 225 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Intel: Rises on $10 bln buyback agreement ** AirNet Technology Inc ANTE.O: up 13.6% BUZZ-Soars on capital increase deal with Dragonpass ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc FET.N: up 13.0% BUZZ-Rises as CEO increases stake ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: down 6.9% BUZZ-Skids as top holder offloads 6 mln shares ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 27.6% BUZZ-Jumps after commercial launch of coronavirus test in Europe ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: up 16.4% BUZZ-Jumps on expanded $9.5 mln license deal for eye drug ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush upgrades on company's plans to boost sales

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.61%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.80%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.43%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.76%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.47%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.46%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.21%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

