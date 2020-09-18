US Markets
PIC

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-OneWater Marine Inc, Oracle Corp, Oasis Petroleum, Agenus Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index rose on Friday as a two-day selloff in technology-related stocks halted, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on S&P 500 and Dow futures. .N

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 27,957. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.19% at 3,368, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.54% at 11,150.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 21.7% ** J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc <JAX.N>, up 14.2% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 8.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Triton International Ltd <TRTN.N>, down 14.3% ** Nine Energy Service Inc <NINE.N>, down 13.5% ** LightInTheBox Holding Co <LITB.N>, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O, up 22.7% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 28.8% ** Clearone Inc <CLRO.O>, up 13.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biovie Inc <BIVI.O>, down 16.8% ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp <ADMP.O>, down 0% ** Oasis Petroleum Inc <OAS.O>, down 14.8% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-JPM says stock outperformance is 'above and beyond', downgrades ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 15.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides on proposed stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush, Piper Sandler raise PTs ahead of Battery Day ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc CKPT.O: down 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after two straight sessions in red ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Set for best week since loan news after review clears CEO of insider trading ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on dividend, higher production outlook ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II PIC.N: up 21.7% premarket BUZZ-To take XL Fleet public through merger, hits record high ** Kezar Life Sciences KZR.O: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from lupus drug trial ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Goldman offloads in share offering ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips on reports of missing debt payments ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Citi downgrades on 'appropriate' market credit for co's cancer therapy ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as CFO resigns to join CenterPoint Energy ** Agenus Inc AGEN.O: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after cervical cancer treatment studies show promise ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips as U.S. may ban downloading TikTok app ** Essential Properties Realty Trust EPRT.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on equity offering ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $75 mln Chinese equity stake redemption ** Steel Dynamics STLD.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 profit forecast

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PIC JAX KODK TRTN NINE LITB SAVA IMMP CLRO BIVI ADMP OAS BYND TSLA CKPT AAPL KGC KZR ONEW MRTX PCG AGEN ORCL EPRT NIO STLD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular