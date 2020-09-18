BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-OneWater Marine Inc, Oracle Corp, Oasis Petroleum, Agenus Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index rose on Friday as a two-day selloff in technology-related stocks halted, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on S&P 500 and Dow futures. .N

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 27,957. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.19% at 3,368, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.54% at 11,150.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 21.7% ** J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc <JAX.N>, up 14.2% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 8.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Triton International Ltd <TRTN.N>, down 14.3% ** Nine Energy Service Inc <NINE.N>, down 13.5% ** LightInTheBox Holding Co <LITB.N>, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O, up 22.7% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 28.8% ** Clearone Inc <CLRO.O>, up 13.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biovie Inc <BIVI.O>, down 16.8% ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp <ADMP.O>, down 0% ** Oasis Petroleum Inc <OAS.O>, down 14.8% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-JPM says stock outperformance is 'above and beyond', downgrades ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 15.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides on proposed stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush, Piper Sandler raise PTs ahead of Battery Day ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc CKPT.O: down 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after two straight sessions in red ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Set for best week since loan news after review clears CEO of insider trading ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on dividend, higher production outlook ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II PIC.N: up 21.7% premarket BUZZ-To take XL Fleet public through merger, hits record high ** Kezar Life Sciences KZR.O: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from lupus drug trial ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Goldman offloads in share offering ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips on reports of missing debt payments ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Citi downgrades on 'appropriate' market credit for co's cancer therapy ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as CFO resigns to join CenterPoint Energy ** Agenus Inc AGEN.O: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after cervical cancer treatment studies show promise ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips as U.S. may ban downloading TikTok app ** Essential Properties Realty Trust EPRT.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on equity offering ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $75 mln Chinese equity stake redemption ** Steel Dynamics STLD.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 profit forecast

