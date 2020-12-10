BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oncternal, Xenetic, Qiwi, Immutep

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as hopes for a swift roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine took the focus off a report that is likely to show an increase in weekly jobless claims. .N

At 7:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.12% at 30,099. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.01% at 3,672.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.17% at 12,345.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, up 30.8% ** Cypress Environmental Partners LP <CELP.N>, up 26.1% ** Asana Inc <ASAN.N>, up 15.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 14.3% ** Calix Inc <CALX.N>, down 9.4% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Neos Therapeutics Inc <NEOS.O>, up 107.9% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 110.2% ** Rewalk Robotics Ltd <RWLK.O>, up 57.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 27% ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, down 18.6% ** Geovax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 18% ** Qiwi Plc QIWI.O: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Russia's central bank introduces certain restrictions to part of its operations ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O: down 27.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on discounted share offering ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc XBIO.O: down 18.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted $6 mln share placement deal ** Asana Inc ASAN.O: up 15% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after upbeat forecast ** Editas Medicine Inc EDIT.O: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight', raises PT ** AquaBounty Technologies Inc AQB.O: down 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Dives on planned stock offering

