BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Omnicom, Akerna, Mastercard, gold miners

Wall Street main indexes slumped on Wednesday as a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe dashed hopes of a quick global economic recovery..N

At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.19% at 26,862.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.08% at 3,320.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.48% at 11,148.411. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Elec Co <GE.N>, up 8.7 % ** Automatic Data <ADP.O>, up 6.9 % ** Trane Tchnlg Ord <TT.N>, up 5.2 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom <DXCM.O>, down 9.3 % ** Akamai Tech Inc <AKAM.O>, down 7.9 % ** Ch Robinson Ww <CHRW.O>, down 6.8 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cmnty Hlth Sys <CYH.N>, up 30.8 % ** Tupperware Brnds <TUP.N>, up 28.9 % ** Systemax Inc <SYX.N>, up 17.3 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Callaway Golf <ELY.N>, down 18 % ** Summit Materials <SUM.N>, down 15.7 % ** Renren Inc Adr <RENN.N>, down 15.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Appld Uv Inc Ord <AUVI.O>, up 34.5 % ** Socket Moble Inc <SCKT.O>, up 24 % ** Scholar Rock Hld <SRRK.O>, up 18.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Akerna Corp <KERN.O>, down 20.8 % ** Lrdstwn Mtrs Wnt <RIDEW.O>, down 19.5 % ** Key Tronic Cp <KTCC.O>, down 16.2 % ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-EQT: Down on plans to buy Chevron's Appalachia assets for $735 mln ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Microsoft shares gyrate after Q1 report ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-FireEye: Rises on strong Q3 results, higher forecasts ** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Caesars Entertainment to sell Tropicana Evansville operations for $480 mln ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.5% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 5.1% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 5.7% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 6.7% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 5.7% ** Conocophillips COP.N: down 4.9% ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 5.9% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 6.7% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 7.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 4.5% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-U.S. energy stocks fall as WTI slides on stock build, rising COVID-19 cases ** Fiverr International Ltd FVRR.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Fiverr International: Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Keytruda still represents growth pillar for Merck ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Microsoft likely on track for solid growth ahead ** Lyft Inc < LYFT.O>: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Lyft: Cowen & Co cuts PT ahead of Q3 earnings ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-GE: Shares rise on smaller Q3 loss ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 15.5%

BUZZ-First Solar jumps after strong Q3, upbeat forecast; JP Morgan hikes PT ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Intel: Falls; brokerage lowers PT after AMD-Xilinx deal ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.3% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3.9% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.7% ** U.S Bancorp USB.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-U.S. bank shares slide; Treasury yields dip on virus jitters ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 4.4% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 4.6% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: down 4.7% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 4.9% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 4.1% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 3.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 5.7% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 6.1% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 2.6% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: down 3.6% ** Mariott International Inc MAR.O: down 3.1% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 4.5% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 2.3% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Travel stocks tumble on fears of more COVID-19 lockdowns ** Bunge Ltd BG.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Bunge Ltd: Surges on Q3 revenue beat ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 28.9%

BUZZ-Tupperware Brands: Gains as quarterly sales jump ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 10.4%

Bed Bath & Beyond: Sinks as sales forecast fails to impress Street

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Street View: AMD unlocks expanded market opportunity with Xilinx deal **Hess Corp HES.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Hess: Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss, cuts FY production outlook ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Six Flags Entertainment: Drops after revenue misses estimates ** Ryder System Inc R.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Ryder System: set for 9-mth high on surprise Q3 profit ** ** MSCI Turkey ETF TUR.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Turkey-focused ETF drops; lira hits record low as traders' bearishness grows ** Deutsche Bank AG DB.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank's U.S. shares rise on surprise Q3 net profit ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Omnicom: MoffettNathanson upgrades to "neutral" on growth prospects for 2021 ** Garmin Ltd GRMN.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Garmin: Rises on Q3 results beat, strong annual revenue forecast ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Mastercard: Set to open at 3-mth low on Q3 profit slump

** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 3.6% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 4.7% ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.N: down 4.5% ** Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.V: !RIC {FNV.V} is invalid ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Gold miners slip as stronger dollar hits bullion prices ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 20.8%

BUZZ-Akerna Corp: Falls on $12 mln discounted offering ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Dine Brands: Rises as quarterly earnings beat estimates ** Summit Materials Inc SUM.N: down 15.7%

BUZZ-Summit Materials: Drops as low cement sales hit Q3 results ** 3M Co <MMM.N >: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Street View: N95 boost temporary, but 3M yet to recover in other segments

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.54%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.30%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.53%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.99%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.87%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.94%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.32%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.50%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

