BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Olema Pharma, Aptevo Therapeutics, CIIG Merger, JOYY, Neogames

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Thursday as new coronavirus restrictions and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling economic growth in the absence of new stimulus measures. .N

At 12:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.43% at 29,310.86. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.14% at 3,562.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.44% at 11,853.891.

The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 15% ** Viatris Inc VTRS.O, up 10% ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Robert Half International Inc RHI.N, down 6.2% ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N, down 3.9% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Yatsen Holding Ltd YSG.N, up 52.5% ** Phoenix New Media Limited FENG.N, up 50.6% ** HighPoint Resources Corp HPR.N, up 34.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd DNK.N, down 23.2% ** Legacy Acquisition Corp LGC.N, down 18.3% ** InnSuites Hospitality Trust IHT.N, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc OLMA.O, up 135.4% ** Forum Merger III Corp FIIIW.O, up 96% ** Arcimoto Inc FUV.O, up 34.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ebang International Holdings Inc EBON.O, down 24.9% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc AVCT.O, down 15.3% ** Medavail Holdings Inc MDVL.O, down 13.9%

** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 15.0% BUZZ-Blowout Q3 pushes shares to near three-year high ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc APVO.O: up 28.2% BUZZ-Surges on buyout bid from Tang Capital Partners LP ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Rises on deal to co-develop solar projects in the UK ** Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Street View: Hopes of rebound remain for Lowe's in long term ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 12.0% BUZZ-Up on safety panel nod to continue COVID-19 treatment study ** CIIG Merger Corp CIIC.O: up 26.7% BUZZ-Leaps after big jump on EV SPAC deal ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: down 10.9% BUZZ-Drops after company launches $100 mln convertible debt deal ** Corcept Therapeutics CORT.O: up 24.8% BUZZ-Rises on patent lawsuit win for hormone disorder drug, PT raise ** Forum Merger III Corp FIII.O: up 9.2% BUZZ-Jumps on report of EV deal ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 21.4% BUZZ-Rises on strong Q4 revenue forecast ** Transocean Ltd RIG.N: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises on deepwater contract extensions in Brazil ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: up 26.6% BUZZ-Rises after strong Q4 results; brokerages raise PTs ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Rises as RBC hikes PT on post-vaccine recovery hopes ** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Rises on FDA orphan drug tag for gene therapy ** China Biologic Products Holdings Inc CBPO.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Set for 1-year high on privatization deal ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Rises on FDA orphan drug tag for ALS treatment ** MeiraGTx Holdings plc MGTX.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Gene therapy firm MeiraGTx falls on stock offering ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from COVID-19 antibody study ** ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ZTO.N: down 7.7% BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 profit ** FuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Rises as brokerage initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI.O: up 6.5% BUZZ-Up on marketing deal with Bally's Corp ** JOYY Inc YY.O: up 16.0% BUZZ-Surges after co refutes short seller Muddy Waters' report ** GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX.O: up 9.1% BUZZ-RBC raises to "outperform", shares rise ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Falls after block trade priced ** Neogames SARL NGMS.O: up 17.0% BUZZ-Surges in market debut ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 4.9% BUZZ-Slips on near-term headwinds to gross margin ** Telos Corp TLS.O: up 17.1% BUZZ-Shares surge 29% on Nasdaq debut ** Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc OLMA.O: up 135.4% BUZZ-More than doubles in Nasdaq debut ** Tattooed Chef Inc TTCF.O: down 7.2% BUZZ-Shares fall after Kerrisdale Capital says it is short the stock ** Uniqure NV QURE.O: up 9.2% BUZZ-Rises as gene therapy candidate meets main goal of blood disorder study

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.56%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.57%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.63%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.33%

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

((chavi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.