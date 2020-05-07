BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oil stocks, airlines, Peloton, PayPal

Commodities
A jump for PayPal on Thursday put the Nasdaq on course to turn positive on the year, with Wall Street also boosted by hopes of a faster economic recovery following a surprise rise in Chinese exports. .N

At 13:23 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.55% at 24,030.48. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.72% at 2,897.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.74% at 9,008.237. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O, up 20.2% ** Lincoln National Corp LNC.N, up 16% ** Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP.N, up 15.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hollyfrontr Corp HFC.N, down 7.2% ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc LW.N, down 3.6% ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ion Geophysical Corp IO.N, up 73.1% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N, up 40.9% ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N, up 38.3% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N, down 28.8% ** ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc SERV.N, down 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O, up 86.6% ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O, up 36.5% ** Vuzix Corp VUZI.O, up 29.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sg Block Inc SGBX.O, down 26.7% ** Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc ICMB.O, down 21.7% ** Axogen Inc AXGN.O, down 17.3% ** Briggs & Stratton Corp BGG.N: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Plunges as Q3 sales miss Wall Street expectations ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Peloton gears up for new record after surge in sales BUZZ-Street View: Lockdown-led fitness boom helps Peloton race past expectations ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Near-term virus hit will not impede CVS growth in long run ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 10.9% BUZZ-OPKO Health: Falls as COVID-19 disruptions hit revenue ** T-Mobile Inc TMUS.O: up 8.2% BUZZ-T-Mobile rises on subscriber beat; KeyBanc lifts PT ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 38.5% BUZZ-Surges on traffic spike, raises guidance ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 13.6% BUZZ-Hits record high on strong recovery forecast as online shopping surges BUZZ-Street View: PayPal structurally flexing its muscle ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 26.4% BUZZ-Street View: No coronavirus stop on Lyft's road to profitability ** Transmedics group Inc TMDX.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-TransMedics transplant procedures to make quick post-COVID comeback- J.P. Morgan ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 10.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat, raised 2020 outlook ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Lung cancer drug approval will diversify portfolio - SVB Leerink ** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q1 amid COVID-19 pandemic ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Street View: GM motoring through coronavirus cracks ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Piper Sandler hikes PT on strong Q1 hopes, Mellanox addition ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 16.5% BUZZ-Up on potential Europe distribution of COVID-19 test ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 9.5% BUZZ-Jumps as co expects mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine study to start soon ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: down 12.6% BUZZ-Falls on surprise loss, weak outlook ** ANGI Homeservices Inc ANGI.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected Q1 loss ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O: up 20.1% BUZZ-Brokerages raise PT on revenue beat, upbeat outlook ** Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises on plans to test lead drug in COVID-19 ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp TNXP.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop three new COVID-19 vaccines ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 13.2% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 3.3% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 1.8% ** Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Spirit Airlines sputters as co seeks cash after Q1 miss ** Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR.O: up 9.5% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 36.5% BUZZ-Surges after upsized stock deal ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N: down 8.5% BUZZ-Slips as co withdraws 2020 outlook, expects downbeat Q2 rev ** ION Geophysical Corp IO.N: up 73.1% BUZZ-Surges on better-than-expected Q1 revenue ** Centerpoint Energy Inc CNP.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Up on $1.4 bln equity investment plans; ex-Halliburton CEO joins board ** Bausch Health BHC.N: down 6.2% BUZZ-Slips as Q1 loss widens due to COVID-19 disruptions ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: down 11.0% BUZZ-Down on lower-than-expected Q1 revenue ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-Expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic people ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 10.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit beat ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc ATOS.O: down 11.4% BUZZ-Wipes out COVID-19 fueled gains after FDA seeks more information ** Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL.N: up 7.7% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat ** Edgewell Personal Care EPC.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Rises after Q2 sales beat on virus-led stockpiling ** Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN.O: up 8.2% BUZZ-Lifts annual profit forecast as snacking at home increases ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: down 13.6% BUZZ-Slides on Q1 net loss ** Cars.com Inc CARS.N: down 13.0% BUZZ-Shifts into reverse after Weds rally ** Kontoor Brands Inc KTB.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-Falls on poor outlook, scrapped dividend ** Fiverr International Ltd FVRR.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Gains on raised 2020 revenue outlook ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 11.4% BUZZ-Rises after signaling improving payment rates ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.6% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 6.7% ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 7.3% ** Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN.O: up 2.3% ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 0.9% ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: up 7.9% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 4.0% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 5.6% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 4.6% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 6.9% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 4.7% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 3.9% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 1.1% ** Valero Energy VLO.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-Oil stocks climb on Saudi crude price increase, China export bounce ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: up 13.3% BUZZ-Jumps after earnings beat as streaming demand spikes ** Lannett Company LCI.N: down 19.7% BUZZ-Slumps on lower profit, tightened 2020 sales outlook

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.75%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.51%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.28%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.89%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.85%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.65%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.94%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.67%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.51%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.31%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy, Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

