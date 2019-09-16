US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oil producers, airlines, gold miners, SemGroup

Wall Street was set to open lower on Monday as the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities knocked out 5% of the world's supply, sparking concerns over global economic growth and heightening tensions in the Middle East. .N

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.32% at 27,131. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.31% at 2,997.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.51% at 7,845.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** SemGroup Corp <SEMG.N>, up 60.4% ** Denbury Resources Inc <DNR.N>, up 28.7% ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, up 28.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 15.2% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 5% ** PagerDuty Inc <PD.N>, down 4.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc <ALDR.O>, up 83.1% ** Energy Focus Inc <EFOI.O>, up 39.9% ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, up 35.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seres Therapeutics Inc <MCRB.O>, down 19.3% ** Construction Partners Inc <ROAD.O>, down 13.2% ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, down 11.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.3% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.9% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 13.0% premarket ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 12.3% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 7.6% premarket ** Helmerich and Payne HP.N: up 9.3% premarket ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: up 8.5% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 10.1% premarket ** EOG Resources EOG.N: up 8.3% premarket ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: up 9.1% premarket ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: up 11.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. oil producers surge as Saudi attack shuts 5% of global supply ** Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc ALDR.O: up 83.1% premarket BUZZ-Soars after $2 bln Lundbeck takeover deal ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Evercore says overvalued, sees downside risk ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops as UAW calls for first nationwide strike at co in 12 years ** Lowe's Cos LOW.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush upgrades on increasing likelihood of successful transformation ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 3.5% premarket ** American Airlines Group AAL.O: down 4.7% premarket ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 3.1% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: down 3.8% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.3% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Airlines, cruise operators fall as oil prices surge nearly 20% ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA panel backs approval of peanut allergy drug ** Uber Technologies UBER.N: up 1.2% premarket ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-HSBC upgrades Uber, Lyft to "buy" ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Stifel expects downside to near-term outlook, lowers rating ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: up 1.6% premarket ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 0.4% premarket ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: up 3.0% premarket ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 2.2% premarket ** Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY.N: up 3.7% premarket ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: up 2.6% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners rise after Saudi attack ** SemGroup Corp SEMG.N: up 60.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars on Energy Transfer's $1.35 bln deal to buy co ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Tough year ahead for printing supplies and PCs - UBS

