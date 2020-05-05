BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oil and gas stocks, banks, Tesla, tankers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as a recovery in oil prices lifted battered energy stocks and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies. .N

At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.41% at 24,083.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.65% at 2,889.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.86% at 8,872.609. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.O, up 18.1 % ** Mosaic Company MOS.N, up 8.3 % ** Sealed Air Corp SEE.N, up 7.9 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 21.1 % ** Westrock Company WRK.N, down 14.4 % ** Leggett & Platt LEG.N, down 8.5 % The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO.N, up 73.8 % ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N, up 38.1 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Medley Llc MDLQ.N, down 23.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O, up 130.1 % ** Clensprk Inc CLSK.O, up 128.7 % ** Genprex Inc GNPX.O, up 70.1 % The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Capitala Finance CPTA.O, down 17.6 % ** Oxford Immunotec OXFD.O, down 16.8 % ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.6% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.5% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 3.3% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 3.8% ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: up 3.0% ** WPX Energy WPX.N: up 2.1% ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: up 1.6% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 3.1% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 4.4% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 4.1% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 1.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.8% ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 1.9% ** ProPetro Holding PUMP.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks rise on demand hopes as lockdowns ease ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.7% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.4% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 0.3% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 1.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Big banks: Rise as U.S. treasury yields edge higher ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.8% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 6.6% BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNTech: Up after starting trials for COVID-19 vaccine ** Portola Pharmaceuticals PTLA.O: up 130.1% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Rises after Alexion to buy co in $1.41 bln deal ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O: down 9.4% BUZZ-Tumbles as Q1 loss widens on impairment charge ** Compass Diversified Holdings CODI.N: down 11.0% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** U.S. Concrete Inc USCR.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises after reporting better-than-expected results ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 5.0% BUZZ-Gains on Q2 revenue and profit beat ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O: down 8.4% BUZZ-Falls on planned $40 mln equity raise after shares triple ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 6.0% ** Healthcare Inc ONEM.O: up 4.3% ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 2.7% BUZZ- Virtual care here to stay post COVID-19 - Piper Sandler ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 11.4% BUZZ-Jumps on getting CE marking for COVID-19 test ** Owens & Minor OMI.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Baird downgrades Owens & Minor on higher risk in times of COVID-19 ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Climbs on doubling cost-savings target, curbing expenses ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 38.1% BUZZ-Eyes record high, reaps benefits of digital learning shift ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Rises after Q1 profit, revenue beat ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-Falls as Q1 profit likely to miss estimates ** TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX.O: up 25.9% BUZZ-Surges after late-stage trial meets main goal ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-Gains on smaller-than-expected loss, 2020 capex cut ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: up 32.0% BUZZ-Up on positive data for anemia treatment in dialysis patients ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rebounds as Musk eyes big payday ** Insmed Inc INSM.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Insmed slips on $225 mln share offering ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Surges on Osang HealthCare deal to distribute COVID-19 test kits ** Westrock Co WRK.N: down 14.4% BUZZ-Falls as Q2 rev misses estimates on lower selling price ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: up 23.6% BUZZ-Gains as FDA accelerates review of COVID-19 treatment plan ** Aptiv Plc APTV.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected results ** Henry Schein Inc HSIC.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-feared quarterly results ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCAU.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Rises as PSA deal on course despite pandemic woes ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: down 21.1% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 6.0% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise sinks on going concern warning, $1.6 bln capital raise plans ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Alaska Air jumps on lower cash burn forecast for June ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 22.8% BUZZ-Hits record high as 20% sales jump helps beat estimates ** AmerisourceBergen ABC.N: up 2.6% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Reported deal between AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens could help both cos - brokerage ** AerCap Holdings N.V. AER.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Climbs after results show strong liquidity to battle downturn ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 8.3% BUZZ-Climbs on Q1 sales beat, sees strong fertilizer demand ** Coresite Realty Corp COR.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Data center REIT CoreSite dips as top holder Carlyle cuts stake ** Sysco Corp SYY.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 miss as COVID-19 hits foodservice sales ** Genprex Inc GNPX.O: up 70.1% BUZZ-Up on gene therapy patent for cancer treatments ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Jumps as e-commerce business thrives ** Scorpio Tankers STNG.N: down 6.5% ** DHT Holdings Inc DHT.N: down 7.2% ** International Seaways INSW.N: down 9.6% ** Teekay Tankers TNK.N: down 9.5% ** Ardmore Shipping ASC.N: down 11.0% ** Diamond S Shipping DSSI.N: down 10.6% BUZZ-Tankers sink in u-turn from Monday's rally as crude advances ** Parsley Energy PE.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises on cost cutting measures, profit beat ** New Residential Investment Corp NRZ.N: up 14.0% BUZZ-New Residential jumps after mortgage REIT reports surprise profit, reduces leverage ** EverQuote Inc EVER.O: up 25.8% BUZZ-EverQuote hits record high on raised outlook, upbeat Q1 ** Tenet Healthcare THC.N: up 9.4% BUZZ-Up on profit beat; warns of COVID-19 impact in Q2

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.48%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.77%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.24%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.24%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.38%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.02%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.64%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.47%

