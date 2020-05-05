BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oil and gas stocks, banks, Tesla, tankers
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as a recovery in oil prices lifted battered energy stocks and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies. .N
At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.41% at 24,083.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.65% at 2,889.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.86% at 8,872.609. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.O, up 18.1 % ** Mosaic Company MOS.N, up 8.3 % ** Sealed Air Corp SEE.N, up 7.9 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 21.1 % ** Westrock Company WRK.N, down 14.4 % ** Leggett & Platt LEG.N, down 8.5 % The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO.N, up 73.8 % ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N, up 38.1 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Medley Llc MDLQ.N, down 23.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O, up 130.1 % ** Clensprk Inc CLSK.O, up 128.7 % ** Genprex Inc GNPX.O, up 70.1 % The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Capitala Finance CPTA.O, down 17.6 % ** Oxford Immunotec OXFD.O, down 16.8 % ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.6% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.5% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 3.3% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 3.8% ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: up 3.0% ** WPX Energy WPX.N: up 2.1% ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: up 1.6% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 3.1% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 4.4% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 4.1% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 1.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.8% ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 1.9% ** ProPetro Holding PUMP.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks rise on demand hopes as lockdowns ease ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.7% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.4% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 0.3% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 1.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Big banks: Rise as U.S. treasury yields edge higher ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.8% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 6.6% BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNTech: Up after starting trials for COVID-19 vaccine ** Portola Pharmaceuticals PTLA.O: up 130.1% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Rises after Alexion to buy co in $1.41 bln deal ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O: down 9.4% BUZZ-Tumbles as Q1 loss widens on impairment charge ** Compass Diversified Holdings CODI.N: down 11.0% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** U.S. Concrete Inc USCR.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises after reporting better-than-expected results ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 5.0% BUZZ-Gains on Q2 revenue and profit beat ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O: down 8.4% BUZZ-Falls on planned $40 mln equity raise after shares triple ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 6.0% ** Healthcare Inc ONEM.O: up 4.3% ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 2.7% BUZZ- Virtual care here to stay post COVID-19 - Piper Sandler ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 11.4% BUZZ-Jumps on getting CE marking for COVID-19 test ** Owens & Minor OMI.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Baird downgrades Owens & Minor on higher risk in times of COVID-19 ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Climbs on doubling cost-savings target, curbing expenses ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 38.1% BUZZ-Eyes record high, reaps benefits of digital learning shift ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Rises after Q1 profit, revenue beat ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-Falls as Q1 profit likely to miss estimates ** TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX.O: up 25.9% BUZZ-Surges after late-stage trial meets main goal ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-Gains on smaller-than-expected loss, 2020 capex cut ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: up 32.0% BUZZ-Up on positive data for anemia treatment in dialysis patients ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rebounds as Musk eyes big payday ** Insmed Inc INSM.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Insmed slips on $225 mln share offering ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Surges on Osang HealthCare deal to distribute COVID-19 test kits ** Westrock Co WRK.N: down 14.4% BUZZ-Falls as Q2 rev misses estimates on lower selling price ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: up 23.6% BUZZ-Gains as FDA accelerates review of COVID-19 treatment plan ** Aptiv Plc APTV.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected results ** Henry Schein Inc HSIC.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-feared quarterly results ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCAU.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Rises as PSA deal on course despite pandemic woes ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: down 21.1% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 6.0% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise sinks on going concern warning, $1.6 bln capital raise plans ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Alaska Air jumps on lower cash burn forecast for June ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 22.8% BUZZ-Hits record high as 20% sales jump helps beat estimates ** AmerisourceBergen ABC.N: up 2.6% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Reported deal between AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens could help both cos - brokerage ** AerCap Holdings N.V. AER.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Climbs after results show strong liquidity to battle downturn ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 8.3% BUZZ-Climbs on Q1 sales beat, sees strong fertilizer demand ** Coresite Realty Corp COR.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Data center REIT CoreSite dips as top holder Carlyle cuts stake ** Sysco Corp SYY.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 miss as COVID-19 hits foodservice sales ** Genprex Inc GNPX.O: up 70.1% BUZZ-Up on gene therapy patent for cancer treatments ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Jumps as e-commerce business thrives ** Scorpio Tankers STNG.N: down 6.5% ** DHT Holdings Inc DHT.N: down 7.2% ** International Seaways INSW.N: down 9.6% ** Teekay Tankers TNK.N: down 9.5% ** Ardmore Shipping ASC.N: down 11.0% ** Diamond S Shipping DSSI.N: down 10.6% BUZZ-Tankers sink in u-turn from Monday's rally as crude advances ** Parsley Energy PE.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises on cost cutting measures, profit beat ** New Residential Investment Corp NRZ.N: up 14.0% BUZZ-New Residential jumps after mortgage REIT reports surprise profit, reduces leverage ** EverQuote Inc EVER.O: up 25.8% BUZZ-EverQuote hits record high on raised outlook, upbeat Q1 ** Tenet Healthcare THC.N: up 9.4% BUZZ-Up on profit beat; warns of COVID-19 impact in Q2
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 1.48%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 1.02%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.77%
Energy
.SPNY
up 2.24%
Financial
.SPSY
up 1.24%
Health
.SPXHC
up 2.38%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.18%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 2.12%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.02%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 1.64%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 1.47%
(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)
((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX IXIC IPGP MOS SEE NCLH WRK LEG INDO CHGG MDLQ PTLA CLSK GNPX CPTA OXFD CVX XOM COP CXO PXD WPX COG HES OXY APA HAL SLB BKR PUMP GS JPM C BAC MS PFE BNTX ALXN CDEV CODI USCR SWKS CAPR LVGO ONEM TDOC CEMI OMI DD REGN BLMN TGTX MPC AKBA TSLA INSM SGBX DFFN APTV HSIC FCAU CCL RCL ALK W ABC WBA AER COR SYY XPO STNG DHT INSW TNK ASC DSSI PE NRZ EVER THC
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship