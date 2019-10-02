BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oil and gas cos, Johnson & Johnson, Activision Blizzard, Stitch Fix

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were on course for their sharpest drop in nearly six weeks on Wednesday as a clutch of recent data, including a report on private sector hiring, suggested that trade tensions were taking a toll on the U.S. economy. .N

At 13:58 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.05% at 26,027.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.00% at 2,881.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.86% at 7,761.404. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Lennar Corp LEN.N, up 2.1% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N, up 1.6% ** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O, up 1.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, down 6.2% ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, down 6.2% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N, down 5.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** VirnetX Holding Corp VHC.N, up 17.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N, down 24.5% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, down 15.3% ** Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N, down 13.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Stars Group Inc TSG.O, up 28.2% ** NanoVibronix Inc NAOV.O, up 18% ** Catalyst Biosciences Inc CBIO.O, up 13.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O, down 22.3% ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd ENLV.O, down 21.7% ** Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH.O, down 21.4% ** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: down 24.5% BUZZ-Tumbles after Q4 profit, forecast disappoint ** DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc DMPI.O: down 0.5% BUZZ-Plunges after co admits to weakness in internal financial reporting ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 10.6% BUZZ-Gains after Piper Jaffray survey points to demand for Palforzia

** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 2.02% BUZZ-Rises as Q3 profit beats estimates on higher home sales ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-Unravels after disappointing sales forecast ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Street View: J&J's fundamentals strong, litigation overhang remains

** Valeritas Holdings Inc VLRX.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Shares gain on debt restructuring plan

** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Shares fall on planned secondary offering ** Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Guggenheim sees Coca-Cola energy as threat, downgrades ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 2.6% BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades, saying stock is overpriced ** Savara Inc SVRA.O: down 57.3% BUZZ-Falls on regulatory setback for lung disease drug ** Organovo Holdings Inc ONVO.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Rises on news of merger proposal ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 1.0% ** Kirkland Lake Gold KL.N: up 3.1% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: up 0.8% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 3.1% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 4.0% ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Gold miners gain as weak U.S. factory data stokes growth worries ** Carter's Inc CRI.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises as D.A. Davidson upgrades to "buy", raises PT ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-Down after Q3 sales decline ** ContraFect Corp CFRX.O: up 6.5% BUZZ-Up on positive update from FDA on anti-infective drug ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Rises on late-stage study results of pain drug ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAl.N: down 6.2% BUZZ-Dives on Q3 revenue forecast cut, pressures peers ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 15.5% BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio snapping 8-day losing streak ** Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N: down 13.4% BUZZ-Tumbles on Q4 miss ** Health Sciences Acquisitions HSAC.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Up on deal to buy Immunovant ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 7.9% BUZZ-WWE trips as top-rated Needham analyst cuts PT ** Paychex Inc PAYX.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Rises on beat-and-raise quarter ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 3.6% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 3.6% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: down 2.7% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.7% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 3.5% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.4% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Oil and gas cos fall on worries of oversupply ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O: down 22.3% BUZZ-Sinks on Q3 sales forecast for antibiotic treatment ** Clorox Co CLX.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Drops on forecast cut ** Medallia Inc MDLA.N: up 4.6% BUZZ-Medallia surges 6%, shrugs off market selloff ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Falls as Cowen cuts PT; says turnaround efforts lack 'urgency'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.97%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.96%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.62%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.02%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.79%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.26%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.37%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.89%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.10%

(Compiled by C Nivedita, Ayanti Bera and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.