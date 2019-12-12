BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oil and chip stocks, Lumber Liquidators, Delta Air Lines, Starbucks, GE, Lululemon

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street hit record levels on Thursday after President Donald Trump tweeted that the United States was "very close" to a trade deal with China and on a report that U.S. trade negotiators had offered to cancel a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods. .N

At 12:16 PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.36% at 28,012.17. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 3,155.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.25% at 8,675.31. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, up 6.1% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 5.1% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 4.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O, down 2.8% ** Regency Centers Corp REG.O, down 2.7% ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX.O, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL.N, up 61% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N, up 46.1% ** Diebold Nixdorf Inc DBD.N, up 28.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N, down 12.3% ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N, down 9.8% ** Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Assembly Biosciences Inc ASMB.O, up 30% ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, up 22.6% ** Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp NYMX.O, up 18.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Forward Pharma FWP.O, down 17.7% ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O, down 15.9% ** Q&K International Group Ltd QK.O, down 15.5% ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing forecast BUZZ-Street View: High expectations overshadow Q3 beat for Lululemon ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises after UBS upgrades to "buy" ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Gains after J.P. Morgan upgrades to 'overweight' ** Nordson Corp NDSN.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Shares down on Q4 revenue miss ** Akoustis Technologies AKTS.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in a year on $30 mln stock offer ** Mesa Air Group Inc MESA.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Skids as 2020 outlook disappoints ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 16.7%

BUZZ-Down on restructuring charge, private placement ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 26.3%

BUZZ-Bounces back from record low on European patent grant for lead drug ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 46.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for generic version of Merck's NuvaRing ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises on 2020 profit forecast ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc LL.N: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Rises on improved margin outlook as some products excluded from tariffs ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Eyes record low after co's Q3 loss nearly triples ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on upsized stock offer ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Slips on poor Q3 results, PT cut ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Hits 3-year high on JPMorgan's "overweight" rating ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 0.4% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 0.4% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 1.3% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.0% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.3% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 3.3% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Chip index rises after Trump tweets about "big deal" with China ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on forecast of upbeat long-term lithium demand ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.8% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: up 3.0% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 3.0% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 4.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.6% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 3.5% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.8% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: up 3.5% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 8.5% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N: up 2.0% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.0% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: up 1.4% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Oil stocks boosted by Trump's optimism for a deal with China

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.19%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.44%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.07%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.58%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.49%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.44%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.49%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.84%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.45%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.24%

