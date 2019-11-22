US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Office Depot, Atkore, Sirius XM, Intuit, J.M. Smucker

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street rose on Friday as upbeat domestic economic data and positive comments from Washington and Beijing calmed investor worries about a delay in a potential trade deal, which had pushed U.S. stocks off record highs earlier in the week. .N

At 13:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.35% at 27,864.05. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.20% at 3,109.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.10% at 8,514.804. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 10.1 % ** Macy's Inc <M.N>, up 4.2 % ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intuit Inc <INTU.O>, down 5.2 % ** Hess Corp <HES.N>, down 2.8 % ** Take Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O>, down 2.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores <SSI.N>, up 33.6 % ** Buckle Inc <BKE.N>, up 20.4 % ** GSX TECHEDU Inc <GSX.N>, up 15.6 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** VirnetX Holding Corp <VHC.N>, down 30.3 % ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, down 25.7 % ** Planet Green Holdings Corp <PLAG.N>, down 21.7 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 44.5 % ** Kezar Life Sciencs Inc <KZR.O>, up 21.7 % ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc <AKBA.O>, up 20.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc <ORGO.O>, down 22.3 % ** Wah Fu Education Group Limited <WAFU.O>, down 16.4 % ** Optibase Ltd <OBAS.O>, down 12.3 % ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on beat-and-raise quarter ** Ooma Inc OOMA.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 beat, upbeat forecast ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 miss, lower Q4 forecast ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Down on Q4 profit miss due to lower royalty revenue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Down after co unveils Blade Runner-style pick up truck ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q3 and raised FY revenue forecast ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 15.9% ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 4.7% ** Shoe Carnival Inc SCVL.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Tale of two retailers: Hibbett Sports gains, Foot Locker slumps ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc EYEG.O: up 44.5%

BUZZ-Soars on positive data from eye drop trial ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: down 25.7%

BUZZ-Falls after discounted stock offering ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc ORGO.O: down 22.3%

BUZZ-Regenerative medicine firm Organogenesis slumps on equity raise ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Street cheers improved profit view ahead of holiday season, shares rise ** Celyad SA CYAD.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Up on funding from Belgian regional government ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Guggenheim initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Genpact Ltd G.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Slips as Bain Capital and Singapore's GIC cash out, collect $600 mln ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises after better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Atkore International Group Inc ATKR.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat Q4 profit, outlook ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on 10% workforce reduction ** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Slides on announcement of CFO's departure next year ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: up 17.3%

BUZZ-surges on upbeat Q4, FY forecast ** Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Shares busy after Liberty Media prices upsized convertible debt deal ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 results fall short of "rising" buyside hopes ** Buckle Inc BKE.N: up 20.4%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over 20 years on upbeat Q3 results

** J.M. Smucker Co SJM.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Reverses course, jumps on upbeat commentary, Q2 profit beat ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Slides on lower Q2 and FY forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.50%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.13%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.70%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.35%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.41%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.10%

(Compiled by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular