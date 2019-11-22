BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Office Depot, Atkore, Sirius XM, Intuit, J.M. Smucker

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rose on Friday as upbeat domestic economic data and positive comments from Washington and Beijing calmed investor worries about a delay in a potential trade deal, which had pushed U.S. stocks off record highs earlier in the week. .N

At 13:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.35% at 27,864.05. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.20% at 3,109.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.10% at 8,514.804. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 10.1 % ** Macy's Inc <M.N>, up 4.2 % ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intuit Inc <INTU.O>, down 5.2 % ** Hess Corp <HES.N>, down 2.8 % ** Take Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O>, down 2.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores <SSI.N>, up 33.6 % ** Buckle Inc <BKE.N>, up 20.4 % ** GSX TECHEDU Inc <GSX.N>, up 15.6 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** VirnetX Holding Corp <VHC.N>, down 30.3 % ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, down 25.7 % ** Planet Green Holdings Corp <PLAG.N>, down 21.7 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 44.5 % ** Kezar Life Sciencs Inc <KZR.O>, up 21.7 % ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc <AKBA.O>, up 20.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc <ORGO.O>, down 22.3 % ** Wah Fu Education Group Limited <WAFU.O>, down 16.4 % ** Optibase Ltd <OBAS.O>, down 12.3 % ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on beat-and-raise quarter ** Ooma Inc OOMA.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 beat, upbeat forecast ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 miss, lower Q4 forecast ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Down on Q4 profit miss due to lower royalty revenue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Down after co unveils Blade Runner-style pick up truck ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q3 and raised FY revenue forecast ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 15.9% ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 4.7% ** Shoe Carnival Inc SCVL.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Tale of two retailers: Hibbett Sports gains, Foot Locker slumps ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc EYEG.O: up 44.5%

BUZZ-Soars on positive data from eye drop trial ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: down 25.7%

BUZZ-Falls after discounted stock offering ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc ORGO.O: down 22.3%

BUZZ-Regenerative medicine firm Organogenesis slumps on equity raise ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Street cheers improved profit view ahead of holiday season, shares rise ** Celyad SA CYAD.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Up on funding from Belgian regional government ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Guggenheim initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Genpact Ltd G.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Slips as Bain Capital and Singapore's GIC cash out, collect $600 mln ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises after better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Atkore International Group Inc ATKR.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat Q4 profit, outlook ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on 10% workforce reduction ** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Slides on announcement of CFO's departure next year ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: up 17.3%

BUZZ-surges on upbeat Q4, FY forecast ** Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Shares busy after Liberty Media prices upsized convertible debt deal ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 results fall short of "rising" buyside hopes ** Buckle Inc BKE.N: up 20.4%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over 20 years on upbeat Q3 results

** J.M. Smucker Co SJM.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Reverses course, jumps on upbeat commentary, Q2 profit beat ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Slides on lower Q2 and FY forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.50%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.13%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.70%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.35%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.41%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.10%

