BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Peloton Interactive, Apple

The S&P 500 index was set to open higher on Tuesday, propped up by Apple on an exclusive report that it was planning car and battery production, as well as Washington's approval of a stimulus package to revive the pandemic-battered economy. .N

At 9:21 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.07% at 30,092. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.09% at 3,689, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.45% at 12,740.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Colonnade Acquisition Corp <CLA.N>, up 47.7% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, up 14.9% ** fuboTV Inc <FUBO.N>, up 14.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 74% ** Tyler Technologies Inc <TYL.N>, down 13.7% ** Globant SA <GLOB.N>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aurora Mobile Ltd <JG.O>, up 85.0% ** Aemetis Inc <AMTX.O>, up 73.7% ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, up 68.4% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Soligenix Inc <SNGX.O>, down 52.6% ** Venus Concept Inc <VERO.O>, down 28.3% ** Calavo Growers Inc CVGW.O: down 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides on weak revenue forecast, results miss ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Climbs as analysts back Precor deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains on report of plans to make electric cars by 2024 ** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Taiwan allows human study of cancer therapy ** Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: up 36.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on deal with The Great American Outdoors Group ** Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse starts coverage with 'outperform' ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after BTIG hikes PT on Cash App strength ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler says core business and Grail underappreciated; upgrades ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Evercore sees it as large player; starts with "in-line" rating

** Aurora Mobile Limited JG.O: up 85.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on partnership with EV maker ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on headache, migraine therapy distribution deal ** Colonnade Acquisition Corp CLA.N: up 47.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after report to take self-driving startup Ouster public ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: down 52.6% premarket BUZZ-Slumps as ulcer drug fails late-stage trial ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush initiates coverage with "outperform" rating ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Australian regulator not swayed by Google's competition undertaking ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: down 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls as NIH may discontinue funding for COVID-19 drug ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on license for Oxytocin tech to treat diabetes, obesity ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 68.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on agreement to co-develop COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** fuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains, on track for fifth straight session in green ** Humanigen Inc HGEN.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after Jefferies starts with "buy" on potential of lead drug ** MDC Partners Inc MDCA.O: up 17.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on deal to combine with peer Stagwell Media ** Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd MAXN.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on patent validity win ** Ark Restaurants Corp ARKR.O: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on bigger Q4 loss, revenue plunge

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

