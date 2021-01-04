BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Enzo Biochem, Kaixin Auto, oil stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a record opening for the S&P 500 and the Dow in the first trading session of the year on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy .N

At 7:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.47% at 30,641. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.45% at 3,765.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.41% at 12,938.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Graham Corp <GHM.N>, up 17.2% ** Castlight Health Inc <CSLT.N>, up 14.6% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Genworth Financial Inc <GNW.N>, down 23.3% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, down 13.3% ** CNFinance Holdings Limited <CNF.N>, down 10% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, up 121.6% ** The9 Ltd <NCTY.O>, up 76.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Calithera Biosciences Inc <CALA.O>, down 49.1% ** Dogness International Corp DOGZ.O, down 14.2% ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 121.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges after India approves emergency use of partner's COVID-19 vaccine ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for seven straight sessions of gains on beating 2020 delivery estimates ** PubMatic Inc PUBM.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies starts with 'buy', says winner in ad tech space ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report Quibi to sell content catalog ** Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN.O: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on online auto retailer acquisition ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Pivotal Research upgrades on increased athletic goods demand ** Airbnb Inc ABNB.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Analysts check into Airbnb for the long haul ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.1% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% premarket ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: up 2.0% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 1.8% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 1.6% premarket ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 1.1% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.3% premarket ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks up as OPEC+ expected to cap output

