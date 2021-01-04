BioTech
GHM

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Enzo Biochem, Kaixin Auto, oil stocks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a record opening for the S&P 500 and the Dow in the first trading session of the year on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy .N

At 7:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.47% at 30,641. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.45% at 3,765.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.41% at 12,938.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Graham Corp <GHM.N>, up 17.2% ** Castlight Health Inc <CSLT.N>, up 14.6% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Genworth Financial Inc <GNW.N>, down 23.3% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, down 13.3% ** CNFinance Holdings Limited <CNF.N>, down 10% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, up 121.6% ** The9 Ltd <NCTY.O>, up 76.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Calithera Biosciences Inc <CALA.O>, down 49.1% ** Dogness International Corp DOGZ.O, down 14.2% ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 121.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges after India approves emergency use of partner's COVID-19 vaccine ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for seven straight sessions of gains on beating 2020 delivery estimates ** PubMatic Inc PUBM.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies starts with 'buy', says winner in ad tech space ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report Quibi to sell content catalog ** Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN.O: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on online auto retailer acquisition ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Pivotal Research upgrades on increased athletic goods demand ** Airbnb Inc ABNB.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Analysts check into Airbnb for the long haul ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.1% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% premarket ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: up 2.0% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 1.8% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 1.6% premarket ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 1.1% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.3% premarket ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks up as OPEC+ expected to cap output

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GHM CSLT ENZ GNW QS CNF OCGN NCTY CALA DOGZ TSLA PUBM ROKU KXIN UAA ABNB CVX XOM EOG CPE OXY EQT MRO SLB FTI NDX

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: How this combination of technology and medicine is being used to treat rare diseases

    Exicure CEO Dr. David Giljohann joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how this combination of technology and medicine is being used to treat cancer and other rare diseases while lowering cost.

    Dec 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular