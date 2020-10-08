BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Occidental Petroleum, Oxbridge Re Holdings, Roku, fuboTV, Beyond Meat
Wall Street's main indexes rose to a one-month high on Thursday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump raised hopes of fresh fiscal aid, while data showed a recovery in the labor market struggled to gain momentum. .N
At 1:28 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.23% at 28,369.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.55% at 3,438.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.32% at 11,400.461. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N, up 7% ** DTE Energy Co DTE.N, up 5.9% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, down 6.4% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O, down 5.8% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AgeX Therapeutcs AGE.N, up 182.7% ** Eaton Vance Corp EV.N, up 48.3% ** Mexco Energy Corp MXC.N, up 44.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, down 13.4% ** Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N, down 9.7% ** Sonic Automotive Inc SAH.N, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Consumer Portfolio Services Inc CPSS.O, up 39.9% ** Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC.O, up 27.5% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, up 27.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O, down 44% ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O, down 24.8% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI.O, down 21% ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Rises as former executive set to return as CEO ** CareDx Inc CDNA.O: up 15.5% BUZZ-Gains on bullish ratings after upbeat preliminary Q3 revenue ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.5% ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Regeneron, Eli Lilly rise as Trump hails their COVID-19 treatments ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 11.1% BUZZ-Gains after expansion of Kylie Skin brand ** Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC.O: up 27.5% BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3 revenue expectation ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 0.5% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.2% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 2.6% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise on federal aid hopes after Pelosi, Mnuchin talk ** ALJ Regional Holdings Inc ALJJ.O: up 14.9% BUZZ-Up after co raises Q4, FY EBITDA forecast ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 11.5% BUZZ-Surges on disclosing $177 mln capital raise ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Cowen raises PT on hopes of Q3 ad revenue growth ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-IBM gains on plans to spin off infrastructure services unit ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Rises as September sales jump ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Up on procurement contract for remdesivir ** Bausch Health Cos Inc BHC.N: up 11.5% BUZZ-Rises as co expects Q3 revenue above Street estimates ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-Surges on research tie-up with Merck ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-JPM sees rebound in 2021, upgrades to 'overweight' ** Eaton Vance EV.N: up 48.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Eaton Vance: Set to open at over 2-yr high on Morgan Stanley buyout ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-Gains after Needham raises PT to Street high ** Lonestar Resources US Inc LONE.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Falls on trading suspension on Nasdaq ** Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc JAZZ.O: up 6.1% BUZZ-Up on positive data, fast track tag for sleep disorder drug USN ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR.O: up 1.5% ** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Arrowhead, Takeda rise on agreement to develop liver disease treatment ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: down 6.4% BUZZ-Down as profit misses expectations on higher costs ** Caladrius Biosciences Inc CLBS.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Up on opening early study of cell therapy for COVID-19 lung damage ** Gevo Inc GEVO.O: down 4.5% BUZZ- Up on raising capital for strategic plans ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley raises FY21 iPhone shipment estimates ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Medtronic gains after Stifel upgrades to 'buy' ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-McDonald's rises on Q3 sales improvement, dividend boost ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: down 44.0% BUZZ-Plunges after mixed data on heart failure drug ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: down 4.9% BUZZ-Jumps on offering COVID-19 tests to universities for $5 per test ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises after activist investor Starboard Value sees growth ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-AMC raises curtains on more U.S. theaters, shares follow suit ** X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc XFOR.O: up 4.2% BUZZ-X4 Pharma rises on FDA's fast track tag for immunodeficiency disease drug ** LSB Industries Inc LXU.N: up 25.5% BUZZ-Up on 7-year contract to supply nitric acid ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Gains as Deutsche Bank upgrades to 'buy' ** BIO-Key International Inc BKYI.O: up 35.7% BUZZ-Up on contract with U.S. Government Services Agency ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Corbus Pharma falls on plan to slash workforce by 54% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises as brokerage reinitiates with "buy" ** PPG Industries Inc PPG.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 forecast as demand improves ** AeroVironment Inc AVAV.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Jumps after completing solar test flight ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-J&J up on deal to supply 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to EU ** Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N: down 9.7% BUZZ-Acuity Brands falls as COVID-19 hits Q4 sales, profit ** Science Applications International Corp SAIC.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-Climbs on $49.5 mln U.S. Navy contract ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-MS says Microsoft's gaming subscription unit potentially worth $80 bln ** Aziyo Biologics Inc AZYO.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Rises nearly 2% in Nasdaq debut ** Dana Inc DAN.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Rises after RBC upgrades to 'outperform' ** fuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 8.3% BUZZ-Rises 10% in NYSE debut ** Talos Energy Inc TALO.N: down 12.2% BUZZ-Down as storms impact Q3 production ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rises on retail roll-out of plant-based breakfast sausage links ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Hits record high as Oppenheimer hikes PT to Street high ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-DB says Target 'still hitting the mark', shares at record peak
Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru
((c.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))
