Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Occidental, Ingredian, Facebook, Hasbro, Sprint

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes scaled new highs on Tuesday as investors took heart from remarks by a top Chinese health adviser that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking..N

At 13:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.15% at 29,320.33. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.48% at 3,368.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.69% at 9,694.693. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** T-Mobile US Inc <TMUS.O>, up 11.5% ** SBA Communications Corp <SBAC.O>, up 7.8% ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, up 7.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Under Armour Inc Class A <UAA.N>, down 18.3% ** Under Armour Inc Class C <UA.N>, down 16.1% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc <MLM.N>, down 4.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sprint Corp <S.N>, up 73.1% ** Navios Martimie Acquisition Corp <NNA.N>, up 17.2% ** Ardmore Shipping Corp <ASC.N>, up 15.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myomo Inc <MYO.N>, down 43.8% ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 29.4% ** Youdao Inc <DAO.N>, down 23.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc <REXN.O>, up 67.6% ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd <SLGL.O>, up 20.6% ** Amkor Technology Inc <AMKR.O>, up 18.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp <PHIO.O>, down 55.3% ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc <LOGC.O>, down 32.5% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc, down 26.4%

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 9.4% BUZZ-Drops on planned $500 mln stock offering ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Falls after maintaining forecast, IBM partnership report response ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 29.4% BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 revenue miss ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc REXN.O: up 67.6% BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal with Chinese biotech ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 8.1% BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 18.9% BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results beat estimates ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises on higher adj net profit ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 32.5% BUZZ-Falls as FDA puts clinical hold on drug trial in humans ** Sprint Corp S.N: up 73.1% ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 11.5% BUZZ-U.S. telcos gain ahead of likely favorable ruling on Sprint, T-Mobile merger BUZZ-Sprint surges on final approval for T-Mobile merger ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-CS lifts Boston Beer to 'outperform' on hard seltzer potential ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-New York Mortgage lower on 2nd equity raise in a month ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.6% BUZZ-Rises on China nod to enter domestic market ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 10.6% BUZZ-Rises after securing $35 mln loan facility ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 6.1% BUZZ-TechnipFMC's guidance seems to rule out a large miss- Cowen ** Range Resources Corp RRC.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Brokerage Simmons says gas markets in pitch black, downgrades Range Resources, Gulfport ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Eyes near 4-month high as Disney demand boosts Q4 ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 18.3% BUZZ-Falls after forecasting surprise drop in 2020 revenue ** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 7.4% BUZZ-Surges as higher used-car sales drive profit beat ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 9.4% BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** Vislink Technologies Inc VISL.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-Plunges on stock and warrant offering ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Overhangs are likely to persist- Pivotal ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Uber steady as $250 mln block trade shopped BUZZ-Peer pressure: All eyes on Lyft after Uber forecasts profit ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N: up 23.9% BUZZ-Surges after filing patent application for use of drug against coronavirus ** Marker Therapeutics MRKR.O: up 12.6% BUZZ-Jumps as FDA eases clinical hold on cancer therapy trial ** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O: down 13.6% BUZZ-"Recessionary demand" in international markets hurts results ** On Deck Capital ONDK.N: down 5.2% BUZZ-Drops on Q4 results miss, disappointing 2020 forecast ** YayYo Inc YAYO.O: down 62.0%

BUZZ-Poised to hit record low on delisting plan ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc XERS.O: down 24.9%

BUZZ-Falls on stock offering ** Diebold Nixdorf Inc DBD.N: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Slides on underwhelming earnings, outlook ** Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 profit beat, $500 mln buyback ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 15.4%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted public offering ** II-VI Inc IIVI.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises on revenue beat; Cowen lifts PT ** DaVita Inc DVA.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Gains on solid Q4, upbeat 2020 forecast ** Ardmore Shipping Corp ASC.N: up 15.9%

BUZZ-Rises after swinging to quarterly profit ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.4% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 2.1% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Oil companies rise as new coronavirus cases dip in China ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Climbs on 2020 capex cut, higher Q4 output forecastUSN ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Hits record high as it now expects Q4 profit above forecast ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-An outperformer vs broader sector & large-cap peers - Capital One ** Luminex Corp LMNX.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees improved 2020 core revenue growth on new product launches ** American Tower Corp AMT.N: up 3.9% ** Crown Castle International Corp CCI.N: up 5.1% ** SBA Communications Corp SBAC.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Cell-tower stocks climb to fresh highs on Sprint/T-Mobile deal approval ** Tegna Inc TGNA.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 profit, charges ** Core-Mark Holding Co Inc CORE.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies upgrades to "buy" ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises on divestiture of Nuclear Logistics unit ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O: up 14.2%

BUZZ-Baird starts with 'buy' on Leap Therapeutics, has 'nascent optimism' in lead cancer drug ** Phio Pharmaceuticals PHIO.O: down 55.3%

BUZZ-Plunges on $8 mln public offering ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Shares fall after brokerages cut PT on coronavirus impact ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: up 16.3%

BUZZ-Hits five-month high on $100 mln stock offer ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Slides after Q4 earnings miss ** Molina Healthcare MOH.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Shares up on Q4 profit beat ** Ingredion Inc INGR.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat, higher 2020 forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.26%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.37%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.87%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.68%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.37%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.06%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.37%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.34%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

3 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular