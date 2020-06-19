BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Obalon Therapeutics, Jabil Inc, Cinedigm Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks advanced on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq hovering near a fresh record high on hopes of a rebound in business activity from a virus-driven downturn, with investors looking past new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.49% at 26,208.02. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.52% at 3,131.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.78% at 10,020.347. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Marathon Petroleum <MPC.N>, up 5.7% ** Occidental Petroleum <OXY.N>, up 4.7% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 4.1% ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, down 2.5% ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cohen & Compny Inc <COHN.N>, up 121.3% ** Tortose Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 45.8% ** Indonesa Energy Corporation <INDO.N>, up 25.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** San Juan Basin Royalty Trust <SJT.N>, down 14.7% ** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, down 7.2% ** GasLog Partners LP <GLOP.N>, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Broadway Financial Corp <BYFC.O>, up 255.6% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBR.O>, up 112% ** Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc <FMTX.O>, up 104.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nuzee Inc <NUZE.O>, down 26.3% ** Beyondspring Inc BYSI.O, down 18.6% ** EuroDry Ltd <EDRY.O>, down 14.6% ** Workhorse Group WKHS.O: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Set to scale 3-yr high as BTIG says new truck to hit the road soon ** AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans to reopen 450 U.S. theaters on July 15 ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock offer, private placement ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Falls after Goldman Sachs cuts to 'sell' on Microsoft Teams overhang ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades on ample options to address leverage ** Alpine Immune Sciences ALPN.O: up 15.6%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on Abbvie partnership ** EOG Resources EOG.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on FCF and growth profile ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Gains on plan to make diarrhea drug for evaluation by U.S. Department of Defense ** LightInTheBox LITB.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Shines as co swings to quarterly profit ** Yatra Online YTRA.O: down 17.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on $10 mln stock offer; co flags COVID-19 hit ** Ulta Beauty ULTA.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises as Barclays upgrades on post-virus trends ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises after report says talks ongoing for Speedway sale ** Carmax Inc KMX.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat, sees recovery in sales ** Acasti Pharma ACST.V: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Drops on possible delay in seeking approval for heart therapy ** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up after experimental drug gets FDA's rare pediatric disease status ** Penn National Gaming PENN.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises after reopening most properties ** Ampio Pharma AMPE.A: up 20.9%

BUZZ-Rises on approval to test experimental drug in COVID-19 ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises as monthly active users surge in May ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Veru Inc VERU.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Up on enrolling first patient for COVID-19 drug trial ** Obalon Therapeutics OBLN.O: down 26.4%

BUZZ-Falls on plans to keep treatment centers shut, delay shipments ** Yeti Holdings YETI.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Hits record high as Jefferies adds to favorites list ** At Home Group HOME.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.37%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.77%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.66%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.37%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.16%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.02%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.10%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.64%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.73%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.41%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.12%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

