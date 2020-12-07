US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Obalon, Aptose, Greenland Technologies, Globus Maritime

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong. .N

At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.54% at 30,054.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.15% at 3,693.75 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.43% at 12,517.223. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 4.7% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 3.6% ** Facebook Inc <FB.O>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 5% ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, down 4% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 58.2% ** Platinum Group Metals Ltd <PLG.N>, up 17.3% ** Trine Acquisition Corp <TRNE.N>, up 17.1 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Natuzzi S.p.A. <NTZ.N>, down 18% ** LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, down 15.5% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc <OBLN.O>, up 131.3% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, up 54.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aptose Biosciences Inc <APTO.O>, down 34.5% ** scPharmaceuticals Inc <SCPH.O>, down 28.8% ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, down 28.5% ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Up after Bayer signs license agreement for cancer therapy ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Gains as India considers accelerated review of COVID-19 vaccine emergency use ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II BFT.N: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on merger reports with Paysafe ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.1% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.1% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 3.0% ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 3.8% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 3.5% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N: down 1.7% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 3.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 2.3% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 2.5% ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: down 5.0%

BUZZ-U.S. energy cos slip on rising virus cases, U.S.-China tensions ** Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE.O: up 33.6%

BUZZ-Set for record high on positive cancer drug data ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 58.2%

BUZZ-Eastman Kodak Co: Surges on 'no misconduct' finding ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Revs up as brokerage raises rating to 'overweight' ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 33.5%

BUZZ-Surges after pain disorder drug meets main goal in study ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Soars on acquisition by Ready Capital ** Jack Henry & Associates Inc JKHY.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-CS starts coverage with 'neutral' ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Drops on report of Apple prepping new Mac chips ** SuperCom SPCB.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on new GPS contract ** CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from gene therapy for two rare diseases ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ- Dips as Stephens cuts to 'Equal-Weight' on muted long-term growth ** Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM.O: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Slides as cancer trial on hold after patient death ** Globus Maritime Ltd GLBS.O: down 28.5%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 revenue slumps ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp GTEC.O: up 41.0%

BUZZ-Greenland Technologies launches EV-focused unit, shares soar ** scPharmaceuticals Inc SCPH.O: down 28.8%

BUZZ-Plunges after FDA knocks back its heart failure treatment ** Chimerix Inc CMRX.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA priority review status for smallpox drug ** SCYNEXIS Inc SCYX.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Up as FDA gives priority review for vaginal infection drug application

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.79%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.37%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.35%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.79%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.87%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.06%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.24%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.62%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

SPX

    Most Popular